Ondo govt imposes 24-hour curfew over killings in Ikare

The Ondo State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Ikare-Akoko Northeast Local Government Area following the killings recorded in parts of the town.

This was revealed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, Richard Olatunde on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision was made at the State Security Council meeting chaired by the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

He said the curfew was with immediate effect and would last 24 hours.

“The decision follows the escalated violent clash in the town since Tuesday which has continued unabated, despite the meeting held by Government and the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh and Owa Ale of Iyometa, Oba Adeleke Adegbite to rein-in their subjects.

He further warned residents that security agencies have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.

“Ikare Akoko has been closed down for any unauthorized human movement and activity until further notice,” the statement read.