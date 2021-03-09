Ondo govt gets 75,570 COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Ondo State government on Tuesday took delivery of 75,570 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine given to the state by the Federal Government.

The vaccine, which was delivered through the Akure Airport, was received by officials of the Ondo state Primary Health Care Development Agency on behalf of the state government.

The state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, is expected to flag off the vaccination on Wednesday and would lead the vaccination as fixed by the state medical team.

Confirming the receipt of the vaccine, the Chairman of the Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, said the state has received the delivery of the vaccine.

He said the state would commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Fatusi said “the state is excited and the state is ready to get residents vaccinated. We are ready because the system of vaccination is based on our existing system for childhood immunisation.

“in terms of storing and moving out, it would not be a challenge. The health workers who have been immunising children and residents of the state over the years are all be available. We don’t have an issue with that in the primary healthcare system.”