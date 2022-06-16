Ondo Govt expresses determination to send encroachers out of forest

As part of efforts to encourage timber and wood business in Ondo state, the state government said all hands has been on deck to recover the forest from encroachers in order to create a sustainable environment for timber businesses to thrive in their trade.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Olatayo Aribo, during the inauguration of the new executive of Processed Wood Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (PROWPMAN), Ondo state chapter.

Aribo who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr David Dada, said the government is putting all hands on deck to recover the forests from encroachers.

He said “We are fully ready to support you, if it is to give you lands, we are ready. We will soon also embark on tree planting and replanting and we are also ready to take over our lands that have been taken over by encroachers.”

He expressed the state government’s readiness to partner with the association in the area of afforestation across all the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAS) of the state.

Speaking, the National President of PROWPMAN, Ademola Oyaleke, also reiterated the commitment of the association towards playing a key role in the national economy development by creating more employment for the teeming youths across the states.

Oyaleke said “Sustainability is our key goal and we are demonstrating that across the six geographical zones in Nigeria through our tree-planting projects, climate smart initiatives project, capacity building training and collaboration with government, non-governmental organisations and other trade unions across the board.

“Our footstep in the reestablishment of degraded forest reserves across the nation through our forest restoration projects in Ogun, Ekiti, Adamawa, Taraba, Kogi, and Oyo states is evidently our strength. Let me assure you that with time the same feat will be replicated in Ondo state.”

Oyaleke, who also urged members to uphold the sustainable forest management tenets, however, called on the government at all levels to tackle the issue of encroachment of forest reserves.





The Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Frederick Aroloye, tasked Nigerians to make use of locally made materials to ease the strain of unemployment in the country.

The monarch, who spoke through the Neren of Idanre Kingdom, High Chief Rufus Akinnawonu said, “We need to do this to help our economy, bring in foreign exchange and at the same time provide employment opportunities for our teeming youths. Of course, this will reduce crime and criminalities in our country.”

The newly elected state PROWPMAN Chairman, Mr Oluwafemi Ajayi said the state chapter would be a good ambassador of the association and pursue the vision of the body vigorously.

Ajayi said, “We want to acquire 2000 hectares of forest reserves land to plant different spices both exotic and indigenous of trees.

“We will also work in accordance with the Ondo state government to generate more revenues and boost the IGR of the state.

“We will bring in more international investors to take woodwork in Ondo state out of local levels to international levels.

“We will also create more employment opportunities for the Ondo state youths and we will work hard to make Ondo state PROWPMAN the very best in Nigeria.”

