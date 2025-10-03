Ondo govt disburses N38m to offset medical bills of 39 residents

Ondo State Government on Friday presented cheques worth N38 million to 39 residents of the state to support and assist in their medical treatment.

The Commissioner for Health, Banji Ajaka, who made the presentation in Akure, said the beneficiaries were selected after screening by a medical assistance board.

Ajaka explained that some of the beneficiaries required kidney transplants and other costly procedures, noting that 39 applicants were approved out of 54 who applied for the intervention.

The Health Commissioner said, “We are giving out a total amount of N38m to 39 residents to assist them. Some of them have kidney problems that they have to do transplant, and it’s very expensive, and this is what we’re able to distribute to them that Mr. Governor approved.

“There was a board that they all undergo, where they applied, we looked at their documents and examined them. So, the board did that diligently and picked those that are deserving of assistance. 39 people succeeded out of the 54 people that are keyed into the exercise.”

The commissioner also urged residents to enroll in the state’s contributory health insurance scheme, which he said allows civil servants and other categories of workers to access healthcare without paying out of pocket.

“The Abiyamo scheme also provides free maternal and child healthcare, including cesarean sections, for registered beneficiaries,”

What we are saying is that the contributory health insurance scheme in Ondo State is compulsory for every person. So we started with the formal sector, the civil servants, the government workers, the local government workers, and they are now enjoying it.

“You don’t need to have money in your pocket to access the service, and it goes to the level of when you even need to do an operation, and you’re paying 40 percent while the government is paying 60 percent.

“Also, there’s another aspect of it, the Abiyamo scheme is for maternal and child health, free of charge, provided you register. You take your delivery, whether spontaneous vaginal delivery or cesarean section, without paying a dime.

“While I will advise all the beneficiaries to use whatever is being given to them for the purpose for which it is given, and God will grant them good health.

“They should take good care of their health. And to the people of Ondo State, let us take care of our health because it’s very important for us.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Adeniran Ikuomola, commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for approving and releasing the funds, noting that the governor had consistently provided medical assistance to residents in need.

“I want to appreciate, especially our own governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for approving this exercise. Not only has he approved, but he has also released the funds. He has been assisting people who are in need of medical assistance in the state since he became the governor.

“So it is better for all of us to key into the Contributory Healthcare Insurance Scheme, an opportunity for every one of us to key into, so that anytime there is a need for us to take care of our health, we will go to the hospital without paying out of pocket.

“We want to recommend it for all of us as long as the government continues to assist people that are in need, it is better for all of us to key into Contributory Health Scheme, so that every time, any time that we require health services, we can receive it without paying from our pocket.”

One of the beneficiaries, Caroline Jimoh, while speaking on behalf of others, appreciated the state government for the support, describing it as timely and life-saving.

She said, “Many of us had given up on treating our health problems because of lack of money. This gesture has restored hope to us,” Jimoh said.