Ondo govt, Czech Republic to partner for sustainable development

As part of strategic diplomatic efforts to enhance economic growth, technology transfer, and international cooperation, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Tuesday reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner with global investors—particularly the Czech Republic—to unlock the state’s vast economic potential.

The Governor made this known while receiving the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nigeria, Krejci Zdenek, during a courtesy visit to his office in Akure. He also assured that his administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for investors to operate with ease.

He said, “We have to govern to provide stable political environment and conducive economic environment for the people to operate. We are providing a legal system that supports businesses and investments.

“Our arms are open to embrace new investors from within and outside Nigeria. We’ll continue to do what we can do for our economy to grow for the benefit of our people.”

Aiyedatiwa, who appreciated the Ambassador for his visit to Ondo State, pledged his administration’s full readiness to partner with the Czech Republic at any time.

Earlier, Ambassador Krejci Zdenek noted that the Czech Republic has a long-standing industrial tradition dating back to the 19th century and is particularly strong in machinery, including agricultural equipment.

He expressed optimism about the potential for cooperation with Ondo State, emphasizing his country’s interest in contributing to Nigeria’s development through expertise in modern agricultural machinery, construction technologies, and renewable energy.

“We believe a strategic alliance with Ondo State will yield mutual benefits and contribute meaningfully to your developmental agenda,” the Ambassador said.

He also acknowledged Ondo State’s abundance of natural resources, solid governance structure, and demonstrated political will, which he described as crucial advantages.

Also speaking, Mr. Adewale Adekunbi, a member of the Czech delegation, stressed that the proposed partnership aims not only to stimulate economic activity but also to combat poverty and unemployment through the deployment of advanced technology and skills transfer.

