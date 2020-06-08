Ondo govt commences work to stop Ayetoro sea incursion

As part of efforts to curtail the incessant sea incursion in Ayetoro community of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, the state government has embarked on the first phase of work to put an end to the sea incursion.

To this end, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the engineering designs awarded to Etteh Aro and Partners Consultancy firm, to put permanent structures in place to prevent future sea incursion in the area.

The sea embarkment project which is being monitored by the state government through the State Erosion and Watershed Management Project is expected to permanently end sea incursion in the area and will be completed soon.

Speaking during the inspection to the project site, the consultant, Lukman Azeez, said the major components under the Geotechnical Technical Study Work on the project are near completion, starting from boring to recover soil sample for laboratory analysis and soil test.

According to the geologist, some of the areas covered by the geotechnical study include the bathymetry survey on water using an echo sounder, site oceanography for chemical analysis, which he explained is to determine the effect of the seawater on the permanent structure that will be put in place to prevent the sea incursion.

He listed some other areas to be covered to also include the topographic survey of the entire community, including the community boundaries with an established benchmark.

Others are the biology sample collection of the seafloor which is to ascertain the plant that can support the type of soil in the area and the photographic shots of the strategic area of interest in abating the sea incursion.

According to him, the engineering design work is expected to be completed sooner than expected as the only ongoing work left for the team is the interface with community leaders of the area for information data collection about the community which would help in submitting a holistic report.

Speaking on the work progress, Ondo Newmap project Coordinator Engr. Marcus Adewodun said the visit was a follow up on the assignment given by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, saying that it was the governor that pleaded with the World Bank to assist his government in tackling the Ayetoro Sea incursion which the World Bank acceded to in principle.

While appreciating the governor for reposing confidence in Ondo Newmap team in engaging the consultant for the engineering design work, the New map boss said the team is convinced and happy that the project is moving as expected.

He equally commended the people of the Ayetoro community for their peaceful co-existence with the various teams that have been working in the area which he said contributed to the success recorded so far on the project.

According to him, the state government under the leadership of governor Rotimi Akeredolu has started the job with the determination to complete it within the shortest possible time, noting that with the speed of work at the site, the project will be completed with a short period.

The community Public Relations Officer, Mr Victor Akinlua, while speaking on behalf of the community, described the five years experience of the sea incursion as a pathetic one, and appreciated governor Akeredolu for coming to the aid of the people of the community at this particular time.

He stated that the sea incursion has almost wiped off the community saying if not the attention is given to the area by the state governor, the whole community would have gone into extinction.

It was gathered that at the completion of the engineering design, the flag-off of the project would be executed while the civil work to commence.

