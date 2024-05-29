The Ondo state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka, has attributed the increase in mental disorder cases in the country to the abuse of drugs by children, youths and elderly people in the country.

Ajaka who disclosed this during the Mental Health Summit organised by Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) in partnership with Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), expressed worries over the increase in mental disorder cases.

He, however, disclosed that the state government has concluded plans to build a good rehabilitation centre to cater to people with substance use disorders and mental illness.

Ajaka who was represented by Dr. Sajo Sunday, said ” Our country, Nigeria has developed a reputation as a centre for drug trafficking and usage mostly among the youth population.

“Almost all types of psychoactive substances are now available in Nigeria due to their spillover into the streets from drug traffickers who use Nigeria as a conduit to transport drugs from Southeast –Asia and South America to Europe and North America. ”

He stated further that “Over the years, the government of Ondo state has made significant progress both in the prevention and treatment of people who have comorbid substance use disorders and other mental health conditions through various evidence-based prevention programs, policies, and integrated approaches by our health personnel.

“Currently, efforts are in place by the government of Ondo state to build a good rehabilitation centre to cater for people with substance use disorders and mental illness.

“It is important to say that all of us must collaborate with the government of Ondo state to put an end to the menace of drug abuse in our dear state.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the state Governor of Health Prof. Michael Odimayo blamed most of the mental challenges on the misuse of hard drugs.

Prof Odimayo described mental health as a disease that is very common in society, commended NDDC for the submission, adding that the usage of hard drugs destroyed the younger generation.

The National Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido said integrating mental health education into school curriculums can help normalise the conversation around mental health and provide students with coping strategies and awareness.

Abido said, “Schools and communities should offer accessible and confidential counselling services to support young people in need.

“Online counselling can also be a valuable resource for those who may not have physical access.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE