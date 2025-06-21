Ondo govt approves death penalty for kidnappers

As part of a bold move to curb the rising wave of abductions and violent crimes in Ondo State, the State Executive Council has ratified the death penalty by hanging for individuals convicted of kidnapping.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Kayode Ajulo, disclosed this after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa in Akure.

He said the measure is among several stringent steps aimed at ridding the state of kidnapping and related criminal activities.

Ajulo, who noted that kidnapping and cultism have become major threats to public safety and order, said efforts are ongoing to strengthen the legal frameworks that would help deter such crimes and improve the overall security landscape.

According to him, the Council deliberated on key security issues and resolved to begin the process of repealing certain laws relating to kidnapping in the state.

He explained that proposals would soon be transmitted to the House of Assembly for necessary legislative action, which would include sentencing convicted kidnappers to death. He added that any property used as a hideout or operational base by kidnappers would be demolished.

Ajulo said these initiatives will contribute significantly to restoring peace, boosting infrastructure development, and enhancing grassroots governance across all parts of the state.

Speaking further on infrastructural development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, revealed that the Executive Council has approved the construction of two major dual carriageway road projects.

He said one of the projects involves the construction of a 24.75-kilometre dual carriageway stretching from Ugbeyin Junction through Okitipupa Market, OAUSTECH, Ugbonla Junction, and terminating at the Igbokoda Jetty.

ALSO READ: Five dead, 15 injured as bomb explodes in Kano

The road will feature wide carriageways, a median, concrete-lined drains, walkways, asphaltic shoulders, a utility area, and solar-powered streetlights, along with modern traffic lights at strategic intersections.

The second project is a 6.7-kilometre dual carriageway from Supare Junction through Akungba to Ikare Road in the Akoko area of the state. It will follow similar specifications and is also designed to withstand heavy vehicular movement.

In addition to the road projects, Olawoye announced that the Council has approved the provision and installation of 6,000 standalone solar streetlights across the state’s three senatorial districts, with each district receiving 2,000 units.

This initiative, he explained, is part of the state’s plan to improve safety and public lighting infrastructure.

In the health sector, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Professor Simidele Odimayo, spoke about the government’s efforts to combat the spread of Lassa fever in the state. He disclosed that a new research-based approach has been adopted to eliminate the disease.

He highlighted recent progress in testing, referrals, and surveillance, noting that these measures have already helped manage cases more effectively.

On traditional institutions, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Comrade Bola Taiwo, announced the appointment of Warrant Chiefs to initiate the selection process of a new Olu-Oke of Okeigbo in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area.

He said the step was necessary following a court judgment that nullified the appointment of the late Babajide Lawrence Oluwole before his death.

The Council also approved a memorandum to change the title of the Yasere of Ilepepe (Ugbo) chieftaincy to Yeyere of Oriretan in Ilaje Local Government Area, following objections from key stakeholders in the community.

Taiwo emphasized that the Aiyedatiwa administration sees traditional rulers as vital partners in governance, particularly due to their closeness to the grassroots.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE