Ondo govt adopts O’dua anthem for state

The Ondo State Executive Council has approved the adoption of the O’dua Anthem which projects the virtues, tradition and culture of the Yoruba tribe.

The state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who made the announcement at the commencement of the State Executive Council meeting said the anthem would henceforth be rendered immediately after the National Anthem at state functions.

The anthem was rendered by the cultural troupe of the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism and chorused by all members of the cabinet which was dissolved by Akeredolu.

The Yoruba Anthem was coined and composed by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo as a cultural symbol of Yorubas at home and abroad and as a call to reawaken their hearts to the rich values of the tribe.

Already, Ondo State is the second state in the Southwest to adopt the O’dua anthem after Osun State.

Governor Akeredolu, shortly before the dissolution of the Executive Council disclosed that governors in the region will soon meet to ensure that other states in the Southwest that are yet to adopt the anthem are also made to follow the path of Osun and Ondo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Ondo adopts O’dua anthem Ondo adopts O’dua anthem

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Ondo adopts O’dua anthem

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE