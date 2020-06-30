Ondo Gov’s wife distributes palliatives to 3,000 widows

The Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, has distributed food items to 3000 widows and vulnerable people in the state to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the event on Thursday at Ondo Central Senatorial District, the governor’s wife called on wealthy individuals in the society to support orphans, widows and vulnerable people in the society.

“I am sure this kind gesture will go a long way in assisting the widows and vulnerable to have a sense of belonging considering the harsh financial condition of our people,” she said.

Mrs Akeredolu, represented by Mrs Temitope Daniyan, the Governor’s Aide on Gender, Research and Documentation, said the programme was officially launched in Akure South to commemorate the year 2020 International Widow’s Day.

She said widows were most vulnerable and needed care in the society as most of them suffered much neglect after the demise of their husband.

The first lady stressed that a website, www.ondowidows.com was launched in May, where widows across the 18 council areas of the state could register and fill in their data to benefit from the programme.

“So far, more than 8,000 widows have registered through the website and process has been so smoothly without any problem.

“We have given foodstuff and cash support to over 3000 widows in the six local government areas of the senatorial district, which included: Akure South, Akure North, Idanre, Ifedore, Ondo East and Ondo West.

“The present administration under Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu is committed to impacting meaningfully in the lives of widows and Ondo government will continue its support through the office of the First Lady and Women Affairs ministry.

“The programme continues tomorrow, Wednesday with a visit to Southern Senatorial District, which also has six local government areas,” she said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Janet Akinsuroju, a widow, thanked the state government and particularly the governor’s wife for the programme.

“This is the first time in the history of the state that widows across the state will benefit from the state government assistance and we appreciate them for remembering us at this period of the lockdown,” she said.

Ondo Widows’ Care was an initiative of Mrs Betty Akeredolu to support the vulnerable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the beneficiaries received food packs containing 15kg of rice as well as garri, groundnut oil, spaghetti for their upkeep.

NAN

