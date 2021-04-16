Ondo gov election: Tribunal sets next Friday for judgement

Indications emerged that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ondo State will deliver its judgement next Friday, 23rd April 2021.

It was gathered that the three-man panel led by Justice Umar Abubakar had communicated to all parties involved in the case to intimate them about the development.

It will be recalled that the parties involved in the case had on February 25, adopted their written addresses before the Tribunal while the Abubakar led panel promised to get across to the parties involved in the case.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede is challenging the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 10, 2020 poll.

Jegede who faulted Akeredolu’s participation at the poll alleged that Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) were not validly nominated.

However, the defence counsels to Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, Akin Olujimi and that of the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, had prayed the court to dismiss Jegede suit on several grounds.

The Counsels noted that the petitioner had admitted in its petition that the sponsorship of third and first respondents but failed to prove that they were not validly nominated.

The counsels faulted the inconsistency in the petitioner’s claim saying such is forbidden by the law.

They subsequently prayed the court to dismiss the petition for not being properly instituted, adding the Tribunal also lacks the jurisdiction to interpret section 183 of the constitution as prayed for by the petitioner.

