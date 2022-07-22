Ondo FRSC records 218 crashes, 75 deaths in six months

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ondo State, on Friday, disclosed that no fewer than 75 death were recorded in 218 road accidents that occurred between January and June 2022.

The Deputy Corps Commander of Operations (DCC), Mr Richard Adetoro disclosed this in Akure and said about 1,428 persons were involved in road crashes in the first half of the year 2022while 8,399 offenders were arrested.

Adetoro however, stated that the Corps would not relent in ensuring accident-free highways in order to reduce carnage on the highways within the state.

He said the 218 accidents involved a total of 356 vehicles, while 75 people were killed, saying 567 people sustained varying degrees of injuries, while 1,345 were rescued from the crashes without injuries.

This, he said, brought to 1,428, the total number of people involved in the RTCs between January and June.

Adetoro noted that in the period under review, available statistics showed that 1,025 males and 403 females were involved in crashes in the first half of the year across the state.

He explained that the most prevalent causes of the crashes were speed limit violations, dangerous driving and lack of concentration and advised that commuters should be more careful on the roads.

However, a total number of 7,925 traffic violators were apprehended with total offences of 8,399 within the first half of the year in the state with seatbelt violations being the most prevalent.

He further advised members of the public to be patient while making use of the road as drivers, riders or pedestrians.

