Ondo forests: Afenifere calls on Southwest governors to stand with Akeredolu

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on all Southwest governors to stand with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in reaction to Tuesday’s statement from the Federal Government saying that the governor is not expected to oust Fulani herders from Ondo forests or he will go against the constitution of the country.

The Presidency’s statement was signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari.

However, Afenifere in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin, the national publicity secretary, stated that “The intervention by what we mistakenly call the Federal Government of Nigeria on behalf of marauding Fulanis in Ondo State against the lawful government in that state did not come to Afenifere as a surprise as it is in line with non – pretence by this regime that it represents only Fulani interests against those of Yoruba, Igbo, Junkun, Ijaw and other tribes in Nigeria.”

Afenifere stated that the fact the Federal Government “could only hear Ondo State when Governor Akeredolu was very loud and clear about herders to vacate forest reserves in the state is symptomatic that this goverment has a serious problem with heating the rest of us when the issue involves its anointed Fulanis.

“The Fulani criminals have caused untold hardships in Ondo State and other Yoruba towns and cities in recent time and only an irresponsible government that wants to behave like our Federal Government will continue to fold its arms.

“Are Ondo forest reserves under Ondo State Government or FG and Miyetti Allah?”

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation stated that “We agree with the Ondo State Government that the insensibility of Garba Shehu violates the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“What has this government done to assure our people that it can protect our lives

with the open murders of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, The Olufon of Ifon and the Deputy Registrar of FUTA among many others?

“The lives of our people and other non-Fulani communities are daily being taken by local and foreign Fulani bandits without any sign that these lives matter to the government with its desire to shield the Fulani from the laws.

“Nobody would ever have believed that it would get to this irresponsible stage that the Federal Government will one come to this barbaric level Garba Shehu has taken it and the peak of their direct salvos against Amotekun since it started.

“All true- born Yoruba should stand behind Governor Akeredolu in these trying times.

“He must do all within the law to flush Ondo forests of all criminals. Other governors should emulate their chair and free our land from the Fulanis who have surrounded us with the shield of the FG.”