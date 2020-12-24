Ondo First Lady authors 2 books to create awareness on COVID-19

AS a strategic contribution to the ubiquitous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu, the First Lady of Ondo State, has authored two books, “The Superheroes Story and Kokoro thriller: (ABC: Awareness Because of Coronavirus for Me, Friends and Family) to create awareness about the virus.

Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to be a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020, and, in March 2020, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic, several interventions have been made by institutions around the globe to either do its outright cure or at least, halt its destructive spread.

In so doing, some countries have imposed severe restrictions on their populations in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Others have effectively closed their borders to all but their own citizens, imposed strict controls on internal travel and ordered people to stay in their homes.

There are other efforts aimed at both curative and preventive. From the fine efforts of WHO’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Use release of communications to support mental and psychosocial well-being in different target groups during the outbreak, to nations’ different domestic health methods.

Even now that the pandemic is again raring its head the second time, efforts are being renewed at institutional and personal levels. Meanwhile, there are simple steps that individuals can take towards detection, prevention, and treatment – all critical to keeping communities, nations, and global populations healthy and secure.

Like other diseases, contracting Coronavirus may be an unavoidable fact of life, but there are many strategies available to help us protect ourselves from infection and to treat a disease once it has developed and one of these proven strategies is through active sensitisation.

Therefore, Mrs Akeredolu’s books will definitely help in creating awareness about the virus and aid its containment.

