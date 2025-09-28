Ondo: Family alleges Police cover-up in child trafficking case

……..says police misrepresented facts, protecting child trafficking syndicate

The case of five-year-old Ifeoma Jesinta, kidnapped in Akure and trafficked through Onitsha before being sold in Asaba, has taken a new twist, with her family accusing the Ondo State Police Command of a cover-up, unlawful detention of victims, and betrayal of justice.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Tope Temokun of Tope Temokun Chambers, stated that the family of the young girl alleged the police had told them that rather than focusing on prosecuting those behind the crime, the police have resorted to intimidation and victim-blaming.

According to the family, the young girl, Ifeoma, was abducted in Akure a few months ago, trafficked to Onitsha in Anambra State, and was subsequently sold in Asaba, Delta State, at the sum of N4.05million.

“Our daughter was stolen in broad daylight, and we petitioned the police for help, but instead of standing with us, they locked us in a cell. This is a double tragedy. First, our child was trafficked; now, we are being treated as criminals,” the family stated.

According to the lawyer, who disclosed that, police from the state command have been shielding one Happiness Sunday, who has been identified as the main suspect, and revealed to be the last person seen with the kidnapped child.

The human rights lawyer also faulted the police statement for misrepresenting the child’s parentage by naming Sunday Kingsley and Sunday Happiness as her parents, alleging that the state police command had also shielded the principal accessory in the trafficking chain, Vivian Ngozi, saying the police have been covering up the truth about the case.

He noted that the official statement issued on 25th September, 2025, by the police misrepresents the sequence of events, omitted vital information, and suppressed crucial investigative leads, as well as excluded the names of people the investigation had already identified as culprits.

The lawyer revealed that the most shocking twist in the case is that the child’s biological mother, Mrs Nneka Onah, and her husband, Mr Ifeanyi Onah, who petitioned for justice, are themselves behind bars.

The legal representative said, “We are shocked that instead of protecting the victims, the police are now shielding suspects and oppressing the child’s real parents. This deliberate misrepresentation erases the true complainants from the narrative, thereby concealing critical leads in the investigation.

“As we speak, Mrs Nneka Onah and her husband are being held unlawfully in police custody. These are victims, not suspects. Their only crime is seeking justice for their stolen child. This unlawful detention is a deliberate attempt to intimidate and silence them.”

The lawyers also accused the police of falsifying the identity of the child’s parents in their official statement, alleging that the police conspicuously omitted the names of two critical figures: Mrs Happiness Sunday, who was said to be the last person with the child before her disappearance.

He also pointed out that Vivian Ngozi, who has been identified as a key accessory in the trafficking chain within Ondo State, was not mentioned in the statement issued by the state police.

He said, “The police statement falsely named Sunday Kingsley and Sunday Happiness as the parents of the child. This is not true. Ifeoma Jesinta is the biological daughter of Mrs Nneka Onah and the stepdaughter of Mr Ifeanyi Onah.

“Witnesses and documents confirm this fact. By erasing the true complainants, the police are protecting the very people who should be under investigation.”

The lawyers challenged the police to deny not conspicuously omitting the names of two critical figures: Mrs Happiness Sunday, who was the last person with the child before her disappearance, and Vivian Ngozi, identified as a key accessory in the trafficking chain within Ondo State, in its statement.

He said, “The omission of these names is not an oversight; it is part of a broader pattern of suppression and manipulation designed to derail justice.”

Describing the conduct of the state Commissioner of Police as “an abuse of office,” the legal representative warned that the mishandling of the case not only jeopardises justice for the Onah family but also emboldens traffickers across the state.

“This was a clear breakthrough; there were direct confessions, identifiable names, and actionable leads. Yet instead of pursuing these leads to dismantle the criminal syndicate, the Ondo State Police Command has chosen compromise over justice.

“This is more than a family tragedy—it is a test of whether the police can be trusted to defend children against trafficking. By shielding suspects and oppressing victims, the Ondo State Police Command is betraying its sacred duty to protect lives and uphold the law.

“This is unacceptable. We condemn in the strongest terms this brazen attempt to shield the real culprits while oppressing the victims. The conduct of the Commissioner of Police is not only an abuse of office but also a betrayal of the sacred duty of the police to protect lives, ensure justice, and uphold the rule of law”

“This is a case of child trafficking, which is a grave crime under Nigerian law. We believe victims cannot lawfully be turned into accused persons or suspects, especially when there is already direct evidence linking known and traceable persons.

“The compromise of this case not only threatens justice for the child and her family but also emboldens traffickers and endangers other children”

He, however, demanded the immediate release of Mrs Nneka and Mr Ifeanyi Onah from unlawful detention; a transparent and uncompromised investigation into the kidnapping and trafficking network and the prompt arraignment of all suspects in court.

Describing the situation as an abuse of office, the family, however, called for urgent intervention and said, “We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mrs Nneka Onah and Mr Ifeanyi Onah.

“We demand a transparent investigation that follows the leads already uncovered and the prompt arraignment of all suspects. Anything less is injustice”

But the Police in the state explained that the case of the missing child was reported by the young girl’s stepfather, while the child was traced to Asaba, Delta State, where detectives rescued and reunited her with her family.

The State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the arrest of a suspect, 30-year-old Amaka Chukwuemeka, who confessed to buying the girl and linked the deal to a wider syndicate that issued forged adoption papers.

The PPRO Ayanlade, however, assured that investigations are ongoing, vowing that Ondo State will not be a safe haven for child traffickers.

However, the legal team, on behalf of the family, called on the Inspector-General of Police to personally intervene in the matter and said, “we call on the press and the Nigerian public to rise in defence of this innocent child and her family.

“We shall not relent until Ifeoma Jesinta is safe, her parents are free, and every criminal hand in this wicked trade is exposed and brought to book.”

