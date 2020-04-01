Ondo explosion: I didn’t know I was carrying explosives ― Truck driver

The driver of the truck that exploded last Saturday in Eleyowo area, along Akure /Owo road, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Isiaka Yinusa, on Wednesday, recounted his experience in the explosion that destroyed several buildings in the area.

Speaking on his hospital bed, after major surgery, Yinusa explained that he never knew that he was carrying explosives until the incident happened.

He stated that he was contacted by his boss who instructed him to move a consignment from a stranded vehicle in Osu, along Ilesha /Ife road in Osun State to Auchi, in Edo State.

According to him, he never knew he was carrying explosives but said some policemen were in the escort team moving the goods to Auchi and never discussed with him what he was moving to Auchi .

He, however, said his vehicle developed a fault at Shasha area of Akure and they decided to pass the night there only for the policemen to wake him and leave the area.

He said the policemen explained to him that due to the population of the people in the area, it would be dangerous to leave the vehicle there when they suspected smoke emitting from the vehicle.

He said: “I was sleeping inside the truck. I heard a bang on the vehicle door that smoke was coming out from under the vehicle.

“We quickly move. The policeman that led the team said we should move ahead. As we were moving, the policemen in the escort started flashing him that he should stop. As we got down, I saw fire coming out from the vehicle. We brought out a fire extinguisher. While other vehicles parked.

“They tried to assist. Suddenly the policemen shouted everybody run. As I was running, I heard a bang and noticed something in my abdomen. That was all I knew and I woke up in the hospital.”

He, however, commended the state government for taking up his bill and the quick response of the medical team to save his life.

No fewer than 70 houses were on destroyed when the object suspected to be dynamites exploded in the area.

The blast which occurred around 12:57 am left about 13 people injured while it cut off the ever-busy Akure /Owo road, leaving many travellers stranded on the road.

The explosion destroyed a church, Possibility Prayer Ground for All Nation Church, and a school in the area, Aina Awwal International school.

Police in the state have commenced an investigation into the matter.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE