Ondo Entrepreneurship Summit: Akeredolu, Alao, others advocate attractive environment for investors

In its commitment to entrepreneurship development, the Ondo State government held an entrepreneurship summit for over 6000 entrepreneurs across Nigeria. Among the entrepreneur is the Chief Executive Officer, Umera Farms Nigeria Limited, Olamide Alao among others.

Speaking at the event held on Friday at the International Cultural Event Centre, Akure, the Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu explained that its government will continue to give support and create an enabling environment for investors in the state.

The governor noted that to create an enabling environment for investors, all efforts are ongoing to tackle insecurity and infrastructure development in the state.

While the event also witness the launch of the first Ondo State online classified marketplace meant to display entrepreneur products and services to the world.

The event also witness the giving out of free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Certificates to about ten thousand people while grants were also given to ten innovative entrepreneurs.

He said this is a platform where business and entrepreneurs can upload their innovative products and services, buy and sell from one another as well as position their businesses for global brand visibility

“This is a platform where businesses and entrepreneurs can upload their innovative products and services, buy and sell from one another as well as position their businesses for global brand visibility. Please join me as I hereby launch www.ondomarket.com.

“Our world today has gone digital even with marketplaces, and as a State we deem it fit to encourage business listing for our entrepreneurs.

“Now it is easy to showcase your businesses to the world. Anyone from around the world can easily locate businesses in Ondo State and I believe this will also help angel investors find you easily,” Akeredolu said.

According to him, “security of lives and property, provision of health care, infrastructural development, constant power supply, innovative education, access to funds and many more, need urgent and constant attention.”

Speaking on the theme “Creating an enabling environment”, Olamide Akala who is a guest speaker at the event, spoke on government that works in creating an enabling environment in a state or country, according to her policies, taxes, infrastructure, processes and licensing, regulations, laws and basic amenities are the system that works in creating an enabling environment for investors.

While according to her creating solutions out of problems, turning pain points into passion, and driving oneself towards creating solutions are ways an individual can help the government in improving the economy of a state.

While she advised entrepreneurs to be solution-driven entrepreneurs, build resilience, build relationships, build leadership skills, and also build themselves spiritually in order to be successful entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE