Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, especially the major stakeholders, have been urged to embrace peace and come to the roundtable to resolve the ongoing political impasse in the party amicably.

A Coalition of APC Support Groups made the assertion in a press statement signed by Kolade OJo Edward, Coordinator of the Coalition, copies of which were made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

The Coalition also commended the National leadership of the APC, led by the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for promptly responding to the leadership crisis that engulfed the Ondo State House of Assembly over the impeachment saga.

The Coalition expressed its commendation and appreciation for the exemplary leadership exhibited by the Umar Ganduje-led National Working Committee of the APC since its inauguration, leading to a lot of positive steps so far.

According to the Coalition, “In response to the ongoing impeachment crisis in Ondo State, the APC, under the guidance of Dr. Ganduje, has established a nine-man committee chaired by the former Governor of Katsina State.”

It stated that the Committee’s purpose is to facilitate a peaceful reconciliation process among the key stakeholders, including the Ondo State Governor, his Deputy, and other parties involved.





“The decision to employ this peace reconciliation mechanism underscores Dr Ganduje’s profound commitment to the internal democracy of our party. It also demonstrates his unwavering dedication to promoting harmony and unity among party members,” It stressed.

The Coalition stated that, “We firmly believe that such efforts will not only fortify our party’s membership base but also advance our party’s growth and prosperity.”

It stressed that “We, the Coalition of APC Support Groups, proudly pass a vote of confidence in the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and wholeheartedly declare our resolute support for the success of the Nine -man Committee tasked with resolving the lingering dispute between the Governor of Ondo State and his Deputy. This support is an unequivocal endorsement of the party’s commitment to stability and unity.”

The Coalition stressed that “As vigilant custodians of the party’s interests, we pledge to continue offering our unwavering support to all organs of the party in their pursuit of success.”

“The reconciliation initiative currently underway is pivotal to maintaining a united political entity within Ondo State, fostering political stability, and propelling progress. This effort becomes even more crucial as we approach the Gubernatorial race in 2024, as declared by INEC,” It stated.

The Coalition concluded, stating that, “We stand united behind the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and the APC in their tireless efforts to bring about peace and unity within our great party and the Ondo State Government.”

