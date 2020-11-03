Ondo election: Tribunal grants substituted service on Akeredolu

Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure has granted an ex-parte order of substituted service on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede.

The Tribunal also granted the PDP governorship candidate the permission to inspect the materials used for the October 10 governorship Election.

The Tribunal headed by Justice Umar Abubakar who leads two other judges of the tribunal granted the orders following a motion by one of the counsels of Jegede, Jamiu Makinde.

Jegede is challenging Akeredolu’s victory in the last month governorship election on the ground that the election was marred by with irregularities and pockets of violence as well as intimidation and faulty emergence of Akeredolu at the APC primaries.

Makinde had in the motion ex-parte sought an order to serve the defendants through substituted service by pasting on the petition on the notice board of the tribunal.

He also sought an order allowing access to materials used for the conduct of the governorship election in the custody of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

He listed local councils in which electoral materials are to be accessed to include Owo, Eseodo, Ilaje, Okitipupa amongst others.

Justice Abubakar granted the order and said the petitioner could advertise the served processes in a newspaper circulating within its jurisdiction.

He also granted the petitioner access to election materials in the custody of INEC within the hours of 8 am and 4 pm for a period of five working days.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…