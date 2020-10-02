Ondo election: NYSC DG seeks adequate security for corps members 

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has appealed to all stakeholders in Ondo State to provide adequate security for corps members that will be engaged as polling officials in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He said corps members are apolitical and focused on contributing their quota towards national development.

General Ibrahim made the appeal on Friday during a courtesy visit to the Deji of Akure, His Imperial Majesty Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi and also the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III in their palaces.

He assured that the youth on national service would perform the election duties with a high sense of responsibility and neutrality, but added that all stakeholders must contribute towards giving them maximum protection.

The NYSC boss, who appreciated the monarch for his support for NYSC, stressed that the scheme placed a high premium on the welfare and security of the corps members.

“I want to plead with the good people of Ondo State to protect my corps members.

“We want to ensure that our corps members are safe as we look forward to a hitch-free election”, the DG added.

Ibrahim further urged residents of the state to tap from the potentials of corps members for socio-economic development, adding that their knowledge, loyalty and dedication to duty were of immense benefit.

In his response, the Deji of Akure commended the NYSC scheme for its role in mentoring the nation’s youth.

He added that residents of Ondo State are looking up to the corps members credible conduct of the governorship election.

“We believe in them because they are up to the task and residents of the Ondo State trust them”, the monarch said.

Also the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye commended General Ibrahim for his efforts in mentoring graduate youths.

He lauded the NYSC for its roles in adding more credibility to the electoral assignments in the country

“Corps members are treasures that must be protected and no matter what, nothing will happen to corps members in this kingdom and even in Ondo State l can assure you of their safety.

The NYSC scheme has been a pride of the nation because it is uniting us”, he said

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE