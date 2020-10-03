Ondo election: IGP deploys DIG, AIG 11 CPs for security operations

As part of efforts at ensuring effective coordination and full implementation of security arrangements towards a peaceful election in the October 10, 2020, Ondo State Gubernatorial Election, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has deployed DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyabade the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning to administer the general security arrangement for the election in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Frank Mba.

According to the statement, also deployed to assist the DIG are AIG Karma Hosea Hassan, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Federal Operations (FEDOPS), Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, and 11 Commissioners of Police.

It stated that the Coordinating DIG, Ondo Gubernatorial Elections was charged by the IGP to bring his wealth of experience to bear by ensuring the due enforcement of all electoral laws throughout the period of the election.

It added CP Garba Baba Umar would be in charge Monitoring/Evaluation and would be assisted by CP Habu Sani.

According to the statement, other Senior Police Officers deployed to handle other layers of security in the State are: CP Abiodun Alabi, CP Bishi Omololu, CP Ashafa Kunle, CP Akeera M. Yonous, CP Buba Sanusi, CP Audu Madaki, CP Evelyn Peterside, CP Sadiku Gbenga and CP Abutu Yaro.

The statement further disclosed that the IGP has warned that no security aides would be allowed to accompany VIPs or Political appointees on the day of the guber election noting that severe punishments would be meted out to anyone who violates the order.

It charged all the officers and men of the Force as well as personnel of other security agencies deployed for the election to conduct themselves professionally and work in line with best practices as highlighted in the code of conduct and rules of engagement for elections.

It also enjoined members of the public, especially politicians and their supporters to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the national assignment of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…