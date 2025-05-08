Ondo, Ekiti meet to resolve boundary disputes

…as Ondo deputy governor urges agitators to allow amicable resolution

The governments of Ondo and Ekiti States have taken steps to resolve the boundary dispute between the two states, aiming to provide a lasting solution.

Speaking on the efforts of both states to settle the dispute, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami, gave assurances that the boundary issue would be resolved without straining the historical and cultural bond shared by the two states.

Dr Adelami, who gave the assurance while receiving his Ekiti State counterpart, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, reiterated that the dispute would be resolved amicably and without weakening the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between Ondo and Ekiti States.

According to him, “The two states were one before Ekiti was created in 1996, and we still remain as sisters. People outside both states see us as one in terms of culture, language, academic excellence, and even cuisine.”

Dr Adelami affirmed that the Ondo State Government is committed to resolving the matter through dialogue, noting that both state governments are working collaboratively towards a resolution.

He appealed to parties involved in the disputed areas to allow the government to resolve the land disagreement peacefully.

He expressed optimism that the protracted land dispute is not intractable and urged community leaders not to obstruct efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa is fully committed to every strategy that will bring peace to the affected communities and sustain our enduring relationship as sister states.

“To this end, I enjoin the concerned communities to allow peace to reign as we seek to resolve the issues,” the Deputy Governor stated.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief (Mrs) Afuye, commended the Ondo State Government for hosting the meeting to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

She congratulated Governor Aiyedatiwa on the landslide victory recorded in the governorship election, describing it as a testament to his people-centred projects and policies.

Chief Afuye noted that the meeting was necessary to address the issues arising between the boundary communities of Ekiti and Ondo States before they escalate.

She revealed that technical officers from both states would meet to develop a framework for resolving the disputes.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Abayomi Opeyemi, stated that the disputes began when Ekiti was carved out of the old Ondo State.

He assured that officers from both states would continue to meet regularly until the matter is fully resolved.

Present at the meeting were the Surveyor-Generals, Secretaries of the Boundary Commissions, Permanent Secretaries, and other top government officials from both Ekiti and Ondo States.

