Ondo: Don’t abandon your predecessor’s projects, PDP tells Aiyedatiwa

….. We’re verifying financial commitments, contractor engagements – Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, charged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, not to abandon some projects initiated by his immediate predecessor, late Rotimi Akeredolu.

The opposition party in the state in a statement issued and signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Leye Igbagbo, criticised Aiyedatiwa over the neglect of some critical infrastructure projects started by the Akeredolu’s administration.

The party who frowned over the development said despite being part of immediate past government, Aiyedatiwa who was the Deputy Governor failed to associated with such projects inherited from Akeredolu but initiated new ones.

According to Igbabo, Aiyedatiwa who promised not abandon all ongoing proje text initiated by Akeredolu has abandoned all the projects which include, the Ijoka road, the Alagbaka Extension road, and the Onyearugbulem Junction Flyover.

Igbabo in the statement titled ‘Speak the Truth on Abandoned Projects Inherited from Akeredolu’, warned Aiyedatiwa against transferring political grievances to dictate governance, saying such actions could destroy all the legacy of late Governor Akeredolu in the state

The statement read: “the PDP in Ondo state is worried about the unwillingness and inability of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to complete all the ongoing projects left behind by his benefactor and predecessor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“Available facts showed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was not ready to go on with the projects because of his clear intention to destroy his predecessor’s legacy on the altar of political vendetta against the late governor and his camp.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was said to have boasted of his powers as the Executive Governor to stop any projects that do not catch his fancy and that those who had benefited from the projects by way of monetary and/or material rewards should also go ahead to look for means of financing the said projects to completion.

“Our Party has sufficient reasons to suspect very strongly that these allegations of an attempt to abandon and destroy his predecessor’s legacy could be very true.

“We have to come to this conclusion because one has to know why a governor who has huge resources at his disposal would be going back and forth to simply complete projects left behind by his predecessor when the government is regarded as a continuum.

“For the sake of emphasis, some of the abandoned road projects include but are not limited to: Ijoka road construction project, Alagbaka Extension road project, Onyearugbulem Junction Flyover bridges and so many other abandoned projects.

“We can feel this level of animosity towards his predecessor’s camp such that the governor even refused to complete the ongoing 3 km Alagbaka Extension road project in front of his own house.

“While we concur that the Governor has unrestricted powers and capacity to vent or mobilise his anger against the camp of his perceived enemies, we view such a stance as puerile, immature, and ungrateful, and therefore caution the Governor to exercise restraints in the use of naked powers, as absolute powers belong to God.

“We requested the Governor to note that our Party, though an opposition with no direct benefit to the throne as at then, rose stoutly in defence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, then a Deputy Governor, primarily to avert harm to our hard-earned constitutional democracy for which he became the sole beneficiary.

“Since it is God who gives power and has temporarily honoured him with the exalted office of the Governor, our Party encourages the Governor to act like the Biblical Joseph who, though suffered persecution and untold hardship in a foreign land, declined to punish his brothers for initially causing him such discomfort, after God had rescued and elevated him.

“We vehemently call on the Governor, at this juncture, to demonstrate copious gratitude to God Almighty, and in victory, exhibit large-heartedness to the people and particularly, consider the primary interest of the innocent masses who bear the brunt of the needless political brinkmanship and chicanery.”

But the governor, Aiyedatiwa has explained the delay behind the projects inherited from his late predecessor, Akeredolu, saying there is need to verify the financial commitments and the need to review agreements with the contractora handling them.

He said this is to ensure prudent spending, saying his government will not abandon projects initiated by his predecessors, and specifically disclosed l that both the Ijoka Road and Onyearugbulem/Shagari Bridge will be completed despite public concerns

The governor stated that it was a policy of the APC led administration in the state that no project would ever be abandoned, assuring the people of the state that his administration “would complete all inherited infrastructure projects across the state.

He said, “I want to tell the good people of Ondo State that those roads will be completed.There might be delays because they are inherited projects.

“We had to first verify the financial commitments, review contractor engagements, and ensure prudence in spending. But we are moving forward.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

