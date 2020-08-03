Ondo doctors suspend strike

Medical doctors in Ondo state under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) on Monday called off the one month strike.

The medical who down tools to press home their demands since 24th June 2020 following unpaid allowances suspended their strike action following an agreement between the union and the state government.

Speaking on the development, the chairman of NAGGMDP in the state, Dr Oluwafemi Aina, said the strike action was suspended after government acceded to some of the union’s demands

Aina in a statement issued and signed by him, commended the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his team for extending the gains of its withdrawal of services to other health workers.

He called on the state government to also look into and attend to some other demands of the union which include immediate domestication of the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk (Life) Insurance for all doctors who are part of the frontline health care providers in the state.

The union also demanded immediate circulation and institutionalisation of the modalities of the already begun deductions of doctors’ salaries into the National Housing Fund Contributions by workers in the State’s public service.

They also demand the payment of the remaining Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk Allowances and payment of arrears of the Minimum Wage and consequential adjustments of basic salaries which other non-Health Public Servants in the state have been enjoying since January 2020.

They, however, assured the state government that members of the association will continue to discharge their duties with passion henceforth.

