Ondo distributes 165 Fodder Choppers to Livestock Farmers

AS part of efforts to enhance the quality of feeds and boost livestock production in Ondo State, the state government has flagged off the distribution of 165 fodder choppers to livestock farmers in the state.

Fodder choppers are farm equipment used to cut various types of fodder, such as grass, hay and straws, to improve feed intake and nutrient absorption by livestock.

The distribution of the equipment was part of the deliverables of the Livestock Project and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), a collaboration between the state ministry of agriculture and forestry and the federal ministry of agriculture and food security.

Speaking during the distribution of the equipment, the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the farm equipment was made available for farmers to tackle most of the persistent challenges bedeviling livestock production in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, reiterated his administration’s commitment to agriculture and food security in the state, saying his government would give priority to development of agriculture in the state.

He said: “The distribution of the choppers is a practical and impactful intervention to enhance forage utilisation. These machines would help to reduce wastage, improve intake and significantly optimize the nutritional value of available feed resources.”

He acknowledged the support of the Federal Government and the World Bank under the L-Press project, to construct livestock infrastructure and marketing hubs, and training of livestock producers on cost-effective feeding and husbandry practices, among others.

The governor urged all beneficiaries to use the equipment diligently and responsibly, saying the state is on the right track towards self-sufficiency in livestock production and provision of animal protein.

While speaking, the Permanent Secretary, state ministry of agriculture and forestry, Mrs Foluke Tunde-Daramola, said the distribution of the equipment marked a significant milestone in the state agricultural development agenda.

Tunde- Daramola commended the state governor, Aiyedatiwa, for providing purposeful leadership and for prioritising agriculture and food security.

The state coordinator of L-PRES, Olufemi Adeogun, in his remarks said the distribution of the equipment is timely, stressing that fodder management remains a critical component of sustainable livestock production, especially in erratic weather pattern.

