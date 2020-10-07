Ondo Decides: Buhari, Osinbajo, 12 Govs storm Akure for Akeredolu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, threw his weight behind the re-election bid of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, saying Akeredolu deserves the second term to consolidate the good works he commenced.

Buhari who stated during the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign rally said he was impressed with the achievements recorded in the state in the last four years and expressed optimism the governor would win come Saturday.

The President in his Virtual message from the Presidential Villa said with the development recorded by Akeredolu in his first term in office with the lean available resources, Akeredolu has proved to be a good ambassador of APC.

“Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term. I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term

“The performance of governor Rotimi Akeredolu is endearing and he has taken the state to a new level and on the part of prosperity.”

Speaking on the security during the election, President Buhari enjoined the people of the state to eschew violence, play the game by the rules, urging them to come out en mass to vote without any fear of intimidation or harassment.

He added that security agencies have been ordered to ensure adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the election.

“As a government, all necessary measures and security will be put in place to ensure free and fair election come Saturday 10th October,” Buhari said.

The National Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, expressed optimism that the party will come out victorious in the Saturday election and appealed to the people of the state not to embrace violence during the poll.

He urged the people to come en mass to vote for APC and Akeredolu to sustain continuity of progress in Ondo state.

According to him, ” We are here to win the election. We are here not to create or cause any violence. We are here to consolidate our mandate on Aketi.

“I want our people to come out en masse on Saturday and vote for APC in order to sustain the continuity of progress in Ondo State.”

Speaking, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello said governor Akeredolu has performed credibly well in all strata of government including massive infrastructural drive and human capital development.

He boasted that the party will record victory in all the 18 local government areas of the state urging the people to come out and vote the party.

Akeredolu has performed creditably well in the area of infrastructure, human capital development and he wants to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State.

“This is why we are asking for continuity so that he can consolidate on his achievements.

“Don’t be intimidated by the opposition parties because we are going to win in the whole 18 local government areas in the state. It is going to be a landslide victory, we will win, don’t be intimidated.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said APC is more united than ever to return Akeredolu second time as the governor of the state.

We are fully behind the governor of Ondo state and we shall win by God’s grace. I have to be here because Akeredolu is in the exclusive list of governors in Nigeria and all of us are united and behind him. We will deliver and return Akeredolu on Saturday, there won’t be room for a rerun.

Akeredolu appreciated President Buhari, his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, all APC governor’s and leaders and the people of the state for their support in the last four years.

He said the giant strides recorded by his administration will ensure his victory in the Saturday election, assuring the people of more developmental projects in his second term.

Some of the governors at the event include, Abubakar Bello (Niger) Solomon Lanlong (Plateau) Abdulrasak Abdulrahman (Kwara), Babagana Zulu (Borno), Nasir el-rufai (Kaduna), Umaru Ganduje (Kano), Inuwa Yayah (Gombe), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Others include, Babajide Sanwo Olu (Lagos) Abubakar Nassau (Jigawa) Hope Uzodima (Imo) and former governor Abdul Aziz Yari of Zamfara and ministers.

