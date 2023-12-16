A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a 63-year-old man, Adedotun Daniel, into prison custody for allegedly committing N19.72 million in visa fraud.

The suspect, Daniel Allegedly, defrauded three people of N19,728,000 with the promise to help them procure travel documents for the applicants.

Daniel, who was arraigned at the Ondo State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, obtained the money with some other persons from the three victims on the promise to procure travel documents for them.

The suspect was also accused of issuing a dud check to one of the persons he obtained money from.

The respondent and others still at large were charged with six counts of charges ranging from conspiracy to committing a felony to wit obtaining money under false pretence and stealing by conversion sometime in February 2023.

“That you, Adedotun Daniel ‘m’ and others still at large sometime in February 2023 at Akure in the Akure Magisterial District, conspired with yourselves to commit felony to wit, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing by conversion, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, vol. I, laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Adedotun Daniel’m” and others still at large, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, with false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of nine million, two hundred and twenty-eight thousand naira only (9,228,000.00k) from Mr Adesohun Folayele Clement under the pretence of using same to procure a certificate of sponsorship from the United States of America, which you fail to do so and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) (c) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Free Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Adedotun Daniel ‘m’ and others still at large, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, fraudulently converted the sum of nine million, two hundred and twenty-eight thousand naira (N9,228,000.00k) only belonging to one Adesohun Folayele Clement to your own uses and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 39 vol. laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Adedotun Daniel ‘m’, sometime in July 2023, Akure ir the Akure Magisterial District, did with false pretence and with intent to defraud obtain: the sum of Seven Million Naira only (7,000,000.00k) from Mrs Jombo Christianah under the pretence of using same sum of money to procure United States visa for his younger sister, Mrs Aderonke Ayangbemi ‘f’ which you fail to do so and thereby commit (3) of the offence contrary to section 1 (1) (a) (c) and punishable under Section Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud-related offences Acts, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria

2006.

“That you, Adedotun Daniel’m’, sometime in June 2023, at Akure in the Akure Magisterial District, obtained with false pretence and with intent to defraud, the sum of three million, five hundred thousand Naira (N3,500,000.00k) only from Mr. Kehinde Femi Bayode under the pretence of using the same amount to procure a United States of America visa for him, which you failed to do so and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) (c) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Free Fraud and other fraud-related offences Acts, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Adedotun Daniel’m” on the 31st of October 2023, at about noon at the aforementioned Magisterial District, issued a Zenith Bank cheque No. 0082143974 domiciled at Zenith Bank plc, Akure, to pay Mrs Jombo Christianah the sum of Five million Naira (N5,000,000.00k), only of which you know that the account is not funded for the transaction and the cheque was dishonoured and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(i) b (i & ii) of dishonour cheque (Offences) Acts, cap. Dll laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

The prosecutor, Inspector Wada Simeon, petitioned the court to remand the respondent to a correctional facility pending the hearing of the matter.

But counsel to the defendant, O.O. Oladapo, told the court that the prosecutor only served them the remand application in court and, however, appealed to the court to remand the respondent in police custody till the next sitting.

The presiding judge, Chief Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, granted the defendant’s counsel the right to make a written application and subsequently adjourned the matter till Monday, December 18, 2023, while he ordered the defendant to be remanded in police custody.

