Ondo court remands 28-year-old man for assaulting sister

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ondo has ordered the remand of a 28-year-old printer, Tolulope Akinyemi, to the Correctional Centre for unlawfully and indecently assaulting his 17-year-old sister in his backyard.

Tolulope was alleged to have been forcefully having sexual intercourse with his step-sister, impregnated her and aborted her child twice.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Benard Olagbayi, told the Court that the defendant was dragged before the court on a two-count charge of rape and manner likely to cause the breach of peace for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his blood sister.

Olagbayi said the defendant committed the offence on April 18, 2022, at about 10:00 pm at road 4, Valentino quarters, Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The charge read in part,” That you, Tolulope Akinyemi on April 18, 2022, at about 10:00 pm at road 4, Valentino quarters, Ondo, Magisterial District did willingly, unlawfully and indecently have carnal knowledge of your 17-year-old blood sister (name withheld) at your backyard and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

”That you, Tolulope Akinyemi on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did willingly, and unlawfully conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by forcefully having carnal knowledge of your 17-year-old sister (name withheld), and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.





The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Olagbayi prayed the court to remand the defendant to Shegede prison, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution i(DPP), n the state Ministry of Justice.

Counsel to the defendant, Anthony Olagundoye, did not oppose the prosecutor’s application to remand his client, while the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju, directed that the case file should be transferred to the DPP for advice, and adjourned the case till June 14, 2022.

Explaining before the court, the victim said her step-brother had been molesting her and threatened to kill her if she report it to any member of the family or relatives.

She narrated,” One day when my brother was having sex with me again, his son, Samuel, saw us and went to report to his mother.

“My brother’s wife reported the case to the family and they later settled the matter. Thereafter, my brother took me to one doctor to abort two months of pregnancy for me.

“We all live in my father’s house. But we are from different mothers. I told the family of my intention to leave the house for my brother, so I can stay in another place. But my brother kicked against it.

“My father is still alive, but he is ill. And I am the one taking care of him since our mothers are late, My brother is married with four children but keeps sleeping with me.

“My brother cursed his son that saw us together and the boy died the following day.

The incident scared me the more.

“So, I kept the illicit affair to myself. It was because his son died that made his wife leave him and ran away with the other children.

“When I got pregnant again, I had to tell some people about my predicament. So, they directed me to the police station where I reported the case and my brother was arrested and charged to court.”

