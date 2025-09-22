Latest News

Ondo commissioner, SITA chairman partner on digital innovation

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, and the newly appointed Chairman of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Hon. Tomide Akinribido, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing digital governance in the state.

In a statement made available by Abiodun Omotoso, Information Manager in the Office of the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Akinribido paid a working visit to the commissioner and management staff of the ministry, where discussions centred on strengthening collaboration in the area of technology-driven information management and digital communication.

Congratulating the SITA boss on his appointment, Ajanaku described it as “timely and strategic,” adding that the fast-changing media landscape makes closer synergy between the ministry and SITA essential.

“We must work hand in glove to achieve a common goal in today’s media world,” Ajanaku said. “Our priority is to deepen the state’s social media presence so that government policies and activities are accessible to all.”

In response, Akinribido commended the commissioner for his strides since assuming office, describing him as “the number one journalist in Ondo State whose results are already visible.” 

He noted that processes were underway at SITA, pending the governor’s approval, for the procurement of IT tools for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), with priority given to the Ministry of Information to strengthen its online media presence, upgrade the state’s media architecture, and drive digitalisation.

He announced the launch of an official and verified X (formerly Twitter) account for the Ondo State Government, @OndoStateOnline, to boost online engagements, as well as plans to provide political office holders and top government functionaries with personalised official email accounts to improve efficiency.

The SITA chairman also revealed that the agency, with the approval of Governor Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, would host its maiden Artificial Intelligence Adoption Summit in collaboration with global tech giants such as Amazon, Data Science, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). 

He added that the Ministry of Information would have five slots at the forthcoming summit, with the date to be announced soon.

