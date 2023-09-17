The distribution of the palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies by the government has reportedly generated ripples in Ondo State as one of the commissioners in the state, Dr Mrs Bunmi Osadahun, was beaten to a pulp at the weekend.

It was gathered that the state government rolled out the palliatives for the residents of Arigidi Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, while the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Osadahun who hailed from the area, was attacked by some leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

A fight broke out when some leaders of the APC from Arigidi Akoko alleged that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy by government officials and kicked against the arrangement, alleging the Commissioner of marginalising him in the sharing of palliative.

The Commissioner, Osadahun, was seen in a video circulating on social media exchanging alterations with a man, who attacked the commissioner with a chair.

A source from the community explained that “the man, who is a ward Chairman of the party in Arigidi, in Akoko North West, Olumide Awolumate, was present during the distribution of palliatives in the council, but nobody knew what transpired between the two of them.

He said that there was an inequitable distribution of palliatives, which many people have been complaining about while some residents boycotted the exercise.

He said, “The man was trying to smash the chair on the Commissioner’s head while Osadahun has been inflicted with wounds on her face and head.”

”Immediately this happened, some young boys loyal to the commissioner also descended on the attacker and dealt with him.”

But another source disclosed that Awolumate had promised to embarrass the woman commissioner by removing his name from the beneficiaries of the palliative of the Federal Government.

He said the Commissioner was injured with noticeable bruises on her face and body and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

But in another video, the man who was alleged to have beaten the Commissioner, Awolumate, explained, “I was assaulted in my house by the power-drunk Commissioner for Women Affairs with her son in the presence of a police officer.





“Today I was in my house relaxing when the Commissioner came with her son, one other boy, and a police officer.

“The police officer told me they needed my attention at the station in Oke Agbe, and before I could respond, the commissioner pounced on me, tore my clothes, and the Commissioner also joined in beating me.

“The Police officer is still here, and I have resisted arrest, and I don’t know why they had to descend on me to hand me such treatment.”

The female Commissioner was said to have reported the incident to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO)

However, all attempts to speak with Osadahun were unsuccessful, but her daughter, Dr. (Mrs.) Jumoke Bakare said that her mother has since been hospitalised after the attack.

She said, ”My mother is in the hospital; she can’t talk with you now. She’s resting.

Also, one of her aides, who craved anonymity, said Osadahun had been advised to take a rest at the hospital and that she would respond to questions when she was fit.

Meanwhile, the state government and the ruling party in the state had not responded to the issue.

It will be recalled that the state government last week flagged off the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable households in the state, with commissioners leading the distribution in their respective local governments.

The State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, had assured that the food palliative would reach the targeted beneficiaries, saying about 1,200 bags of rice would be distributed to 6,000 households in the council area.

She disclosed that religious groups, market women, and traders associations, among others, would benefit from the palliatives and not party affairs.

