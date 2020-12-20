Ondo Commissioner, Bayonle Ademodi, dies at 68

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure

The Commissioner For Regional Integration and Special Duties in Ondo State, Professor Bayonle Ademodi is dead.

He was aged 68.

ALSO READ: Katsina again: 80 Islamic school students abducted, rescued by security forces

Ademodi, a Professor of Chemical Engineering and a native of Ondo town passed on Saturday 19th, December 2020 after a medical surgery.

The death of the Special duties Commissioner was confirmed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Gunmen abduct former council boss in Kogi, demand N25m ransom

Latest News

Ogun govt goes tough on mobile advertisement defaulters

Latest News

Kankara abduction: Don’t lose hope in Buhari’s administration, APC begs…

Latest News

Katsina again: 80 Islamic school students abducted, rescued by security forces

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More