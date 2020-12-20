Ondo Commissioner, Bayonle Ademodi, dies at 68

The Commissioner For Regional Integration and Special Duties in Ondo State, Professor Bayonle Ademodi is dead.
He was aged 68.
ALSO READ: Katsina again: 80 Islamic school students abducted, rescued by security forces
Ademodi, a Professor of Chemical Engineering and a native of Ondo town passed on Saturday 19th, December 2020 after a medical surgery.
The death of the Special duties Commissioner was confirmed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided