Ondo command confirms attack on eight police stations, says officers injured

The Police command in Ondo State confirmed that no fewer than eight police divisions were razed by angry mob on Thursday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro who stated this said several police officers across the state sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack.

He listed some of the stations attacked to include the Police Officers Mess in Akure, two police Divisions in Okitipupa, two Divisions were burnt in Akure while others were razed in Ondo town and Ore in Odigbo local government area.

The Police spokesperson who disclosed that some hoodlums also visited the residences of some policemen and attacked them, however called for caution in the burning down of Police Divisions.

He warned protesters and hoodlums to refrain from attacking the police and their stations in pressing home their demands.

He appealed to the protesters not to push the security agents to the wall saying they have exercised utmost restrain in carrying out the curfew orders.