Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency, on Tuesday, described the allegations made by some aspirants for the election over the delegates list for the primary election as absurd and ridiculous.

The APC chairman in the Akoko North West Local Government, Mr Kenhide Obanla, while reacting to the allegation that congress was not held in 10 wards in the two local governments, said the allegation is not only false but unfounded.

Obanla declared that the election followed due process and no fake delegates participated in the election, saying the congresses were held at the various wards across the council and delegates were duly elected according to the dictates of APC constitution.

He said, “The Constitution says that we should conduct a congress to select delegates and on the 5th of January (2024) after the selection, the following day the primary election came up in which we abide by the rules of the party.

“On the 5th of January, Congress was conducted in Akoko North-West Local Government which I supervised myself. As the chairman of the party, I went round the wards from ward one to ten to make sure we followed the due process and the exercise was well done.

“Some of the aspirants participated in that arrangement, but it’s surprising today when we are hearing that there is no congress. In Akoko North-West, there was congress and my ward chairmen can testify to it.”

Also speaking, the APC chairman in Akoko North-East Local Government, Saliu Olanrewaju, said the election was held and the process was strictly adhered to.

“The time table given to us from the national that we should conduct delegates’ congress on the 5th of January and we made arrangements toward that, by following the directive of the state chairman.

“I can say authoritatively that in Akoko North-East Local Government, the congress was held in the presence of the INEC and all security personnel. “

It will be recalled that Ifedayo Ehindero was declared winner of the APC primary election held at Victory College Ikare Akoko, last Saturday, polling 105 votes while Makinde David scored one vote.

The seat of the federal constituency became vacant following the appointment of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as Minister for Interior by President Bola Tinubu.

But some chieftains of the party kicked against the outcome of the election, saying the process was faulty as there was no congress to elect the delegates for the primary election.

They maintained that there was no congress held in the 10 wards of the two local governments, saying this is against the party’s constitution, alleging that fake delegates were picked to participate in the election.

