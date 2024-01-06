Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the bye-election for Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency, youths from the area have stated that those making noise over the election are jittery and afraid of imminent defeat ahead of the election.

The youths who described the noise and alarm against the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, alleging him of disrupting the congress meant for delegates that will decide the election as fictitious, unfounded, and lies.

The Coordinator of the APC Youth Forum in Akoko North East, Tunji Kazeem, said it was wrong to accuse the minister of bringing soldiers, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and political thugs to disrupt the congress.

Kazeem in a statement signed by him said “Our attention has been drawn to spurious news gaining prominence in just a section of the media that the distinguished Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disrupted the Congress meant for Delegates that will decide the All Progressives Congress Candidate for the Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency bye-election.

“In the inaccurate and misleading news tapped from an unsigned letter said to be written by some faceless individuals under the auspices of Concerned APC stakeholders in Akoko North East Local Government, it was wrongly alleged that the Honorable Minister brought Soldiers, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and over 500 political thugs to disrupt the congress.

“How would the Minister deeply focused on making the citizenry enjoy the ease entrenched in passport application soil his hands in illegality?”

He stated; “Evidently, the news is not only fictitious, but a transparent display of insensitivity and fear of looming defeat that will betide the anti-democratic elements parading themselves as stakeholders.

“We find it important to state that no security operative disrupted the said Congress as we have overwhelming digital evidence that the congress was held peacefully without a modicum of violence and its ilk.

“This early sign of defeat is a harbinger of better times to come. We urge these combative simpletons to desist from maligning our performing Tunji-Ojo as well as refrain from weaving lies to discredit the widely accepted and popular Ife Ehindero.

“It is imperative we reaffirm the unwavering position of Tunji-Ojo in politics. He remains neutral and committed to upholding the principles of the rule of law.

“However, Ehindero has carved a niche for himself and he deserves the vacant seat.

“As stakeholders in the APC, we assure the public that we won’t deign to spread falsehood like the wailing stakeholders bent on dishing out mendacious statements”.

