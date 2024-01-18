The All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the House of Representatives for Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency bye-election, Honourable Olugbenga Araoyinbo, has dragged the party before a Federal High Court in Akure to challenge the conduct and the results of the bye-election by the party.

Araoyinbo, while faulting the process that produced Ife Ehindero as the candidate of the party for the February 6, 2024, bye-election, said that the primary fell short of expectations and contradicted the party’s Constitution.

He said he was seeking relief for a declaration that what happened on January 6, 2024, was not a primary election but a selection by a group of powerful individuals and that the outcome of it is invalid, null, void, and of no effect.

The former lawmaker of the state House of Assembly said he resolved to head towards the court after exploring all the internal mechanisms for dispute resolution as set out in the APC Constitution 2014 (as amended), saying, I am seeking redress in the law court as the last hope of the common man.

He explained that “Parts of their absurdity included the failure to conduct and make delegates list available 48 hours before the primary, filing of delegates forms at the venue and above all, the compromise of the police to arrest and detain me for them to have a free hand to subvert democratic norms

“It would interest you to know that the party officials saddled with the conduct of the primaries were hapless and helpless in the face of executive instructions

“Worst still, the primary appeals committee mechanism was a mere avenue for people to discuss non-proportionate issues.

“We have explored every one of our party’s conflict resolution structures coupled with our interface with the national chairman of the party, Alhaji Umaru Ganduje, during the process, but the party chose and has submitted a particular name of candidate to INEC despite evidence of malpractice and disregard for party guidelines.

“At this juncture, I am fulfilled to say that I am seeking redress in the law court as the hope of the common man.

“This stance is in no way to sabotage the chances of our APC in the February 6th by-election but to ensure the growth of party democracy beyond primitive and anti-democratic behaviours.

“As I warmly appreciate my supporters who have remained committed to our beliefs and ideas, I hereby call on you to remain calm and allow the rule of law to take its course on the injustice meted out to all Democrats.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…