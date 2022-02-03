Ondo bye-election: Adu emerges as PDP candidate

A legal practitioner, Muyiwa Adu, on Thursday emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the forthcoming House of Representatives bye-election of the Akure North/South federal constituency seat slated for the 26th February 2022.

Adu who polled 98 votes defeated five other contestants which include former House of Assembly member, Kemisola Adesanya, former Akure council Chairman, Adebayo Alarapon, a former Commissioner in the state, Dayo Awude and Babatunde Faro.

About 240 delegates from the two local governments participated in the primary election with Adu scoring 98 votes, Adesanya polled 70 votes, Awude scored 16 votes while Faro and Alarapon scored 40 and eight votes respectively.

The exercise was supervised by the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at the end of the exercise, the chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Dr Amos Fawole who declared the results, commended the aspirants and delegates for a peaceful conduct

Dr Fawole said “234 delegates were accredited and 233 voted while one vote was void and winner of the contest is Adu Olumuyiwa who scored 96 votes”

Speaking, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr Fatai Adams called on all aspirants not to see themselves as rivals, saying there is no winner or losers and urged them to work together as a team to reclaim the seat at the green chamber.

Adams, however, commended the peaceful display of delegates during the primary.

The winner of the contest, Muyiwa Adu called for the support of the other contestants, saying “we should all work together to reclaim the seat. We should see ourselves as one strong family and in togetherness, we can win again.”