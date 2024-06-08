The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Ondo State, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), has emphasised the need for technology in governance, stating it promotes transparency, enhances effective judicial and electoral systems, and allows citizens to monitor their elected representatives.

Ajulo stated this at a two-day training organized by CODE247 Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting coding skills among the youth, held on Friday at the Faculty of Agriculture Hall, University of Abuja.

Ajulo, the keynote speaker at the event, spoke on the theme “Harnessing Blockchain, AI, and Robotics for Democratic Development.” He emphasized the importance of involving technology in the governance process to hold leaders accountable by allowing citizens to monitor resource allocation and the voting process, thus giving people a voice in selecting their representatives.

The senior lawyer called for collaboration among policymakers, technologists, civil societies, and others to develop comprehensive strategies benefiting citizens.

“Apart from using it to distribute funds, blockchain could also be used for development, including voting. Imagine a future where citizens can use a blockchain platform to participate in policy decisions, allocate funds publicly, or verify election results, providing a secure and transparent way to engage with their government.

“Blockchain could help restore trust in democratic institutions and give a greater voice to the electorate. With blockchain, you can easily monitor your votes and government decisions, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“We must all work together—policymakers, technologists, and civil societies, like what CODE247 is doing—to develop comprehensive strategies that leverage these transformative technologies for the people’s benefit. Only then can we harness their full potential to strengthen democracy, promote transparency, and empower citizens worldwide.

ALSO READ: MEMAN: Ethanol industry could save Nigeria $7.4bn annually — Expert

“We must develop AI systems that are transparent, accountable, and aligned with democratic values, requiring close collaboration with policymakers, technologists, and civil societies to establish robust guidelines and governance frameworks,” Ajulo stated through a virtual presentation.

The team lead and co-founder of CODE247 Foundation, Femi Omoshona, in an interview with Tribune Online, said his organization aims to empower African youths, especially Nigerians, by providing the technical skills needed to explore the digital space. He stated that the Foundation aims to raise one million Smart Contract Developers by 2030.

“This is an event we have been conducting over the years. It aims to empower African youths by giving them the technical skills needed to dive into the digital, blockchain, AI, and cybersecurity spaces. We intend to develop one million web developers by 2030.

“Government has a key role to play in the tech space. The current Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, is doing a lot to position Nigeria on the global stage to prepare talents for the Three Million Technical Skills (TMTT),” he told Tribune Online.

Victor Omachi, Taofeek Mujibat, and Favour Temidayo, a facilitator, web designer, and beneficiary, commended the organizers for creating a program they believe will significantly benefit the participants. More than 70 participants attended the program.