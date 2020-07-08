Ondo Assembly suspends two lawmakers, majority leader resigns

Two of the lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly who dissociated themselves from the impeachment process of the Ondo State deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, have been suspended by the leadership of the House.

While the Deputy Speaker, Hon Iroju Ogundeji, and the lawmaker representing Ondo West II, Adewale Williams were suspended, the House Majority Leader, Jamiu Maito, also resigned his position.

According to the leadership of the House of Assembly, the duo of Ogundeji and Williams were suspended for unruly behaviour.

One of the suspended lawmakers claimed that his suspension was communicated to him verbally by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The two suspended lawmakers are among the nine that opposed the impeachment notice moved against the Deputy Governor, Ajayi.

Meanwhile, the letter of his resignation was read by the clerk of the house, Bode Adeyelu.

