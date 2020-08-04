Ondo Assembly suspends another lawmaker

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the lawmaker representing Ondo West Constituency 1, Honourable Leonard Tomide Akinribido, for allegedly conducting himself in a manner that could ridicule the House.

Akinribido, the only member on the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) was suspended over gross misconduct and use of vulgar words in the hallowed chamber.

The suspension of the lawmaker is coming few weeks after three lawmakers of the State House of Assembly were suspended for a similar offence.

The three lawmakers suspended earlier include the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, Favour Semilore Tomomewo and Adewale Williams Adewinle.

A source within the House of Assembly said Akinribido suspension might not be unconnected with the impeachment moves by the lawmakers in the House of Assembly.

He explained that the suspended lawmaker had lambasted other lawmakers involved in the impeachment moves, condemning their actions over the impeachment process of the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

He said Akinribido had called on the leadership of the House to suspend him if they feel threatened with his position on the impeachment moves embarked upon by the lawmakers.

However, Akinribido has been ordered to drop all official documents in his care while he was ordered to abstain from the premises of the Assembly complex while the suspension lasts.

He said the lawmaker suspension was sequel to series of attack on the lawmakers on social media and said the leadership of the House felt he had brought disrepute to the leadership of the Assembly and its members.

