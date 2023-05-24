The Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbenga Omole, on Wednesday, said the 9th Assembly is one of the most vibrant Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, saying the Assembly remains audacious and visible in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

Omole who stated this during a valedictory media chat with newsmen in Akure, the state capital, disclosed that the 9th Assembly lawmakers have passed 63 bills into laws that have set the state on a positive growth in the past four years.

According to him, the synergy between the lawmakers and other arms of government has contributed to democratic development and also help to strengthen representative governance in the state.

He said contrary to public perception that the lawmakers are rubberstamp Assembly but said the lawmakers are dedicated to duty transparent, courageous with accountability, saying the principle of separation of power is clearly demonstrated in the governance of the state.

Omole said “It will interest you that the House has passed over 63 bills into law in the past four years. Some of the bills have no doubt given succour and comfort to the people of Ondo State, while some have apparently contributed to the general well-being and social economic status of the people of the State.

“Some of these bills that were passed into law include, a bill for a law to increase the retirement age of Professors, and academic and non-academic staff in the state-owned Tertiary Institutions.

” A bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Security Agency and Amotekun Corps to assist in maintaining law and order in the state. A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Ondo State Security Trust Fund.

“A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of an independent office of the Auditor-General and provide for the audit of public Accounts and bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Public Complaints Financial Crime and anti-Corruption Commission

“Bill for a law to amend the law for Ondo State Educational Endowment Fund Amendment law and a bill for a law to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock and to provide for the establishment of ranches. A bill for laws for the annual Finance and Appropriation”

He added that all bills were given adequate attention by the lawmakers but disclosed that the passing of the Southwest Security Network (Amotekun) bill into law was tasking but said despite all the bottlenecks the law was eventually passed.

He said the law was however amended at a point to strengthen the corps to consummate the process of enhancing the security of lives and property of its indigenes.





While appreciating the good people of Ondo state for standing solidly behind the Assembly, also appreciated the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his support and his various landmark achievements in the state

.”His political will and passion for development have no doubt contributed in no small measure to encourage us in recording and consummating all these goals.

“The Assembly Complex today is wearing a new look and we are proud that the total overhauling of the complex happened during our time. As the 9th Assembly is gradually winding down, it is our hope that the 10th Assembly will do more and continue to make the sunshine”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE