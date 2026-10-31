Ondo APC youths demand review of disputed resolution against Dayo Israel

Youth wings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have demanded a review of the disputed resolution purportedly passed against the party’s National Youth Leader, Dr Dayo Israel, insisting that it lacks the mandate and endorsement of APC youths in the state.

The Coalition of APC Youth Wings, comprising the APC Mandate Group, APC Youth Vanguard, APC Youth Volunteers and APC Youths Advocates, made the demand in a statement issued on Tuesday after an emergency meeting held in Akure.

In the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Success Adeniken, the coalition said the purported vote of no confidence against Dr Israel was unauthorised and did not represent the collective will of APC youths in Ondo State.

“We categorically dissociate the entire APC youth structure in Ondo State from any purported vote of no confidence allegedly passed against Dr Dayo Israel. Such an action neither represents the collective will of APC youths in Ondo State nor enjoys our endorsement or support.”

The coalition called on the party leadership to review and disregard the disputed resolution, warning that allowing it to stand would set a dangerous precedent for internal democracy and discipline within the youth wing.

It subsequently passed a resounding vote of confidence in Dr Israel, saying that under his leadership, the youth wing had experienced measurable growth, improved organisation and greater national visibility.

“He has remained a consistent source of inspiration, guidance and strategic direction to young party members across the federation. We affirm our unwavering loyalty and support for his continued leadership,” it added.

Conversely, the group passed a vote of no confidence in the Ondo State APC Youth Leader, Mr Opeyemi Adedeji, accusing him of acting without the mandate, consultation or backing of the overwhelming majority of APC youths in the state.

The coalition alleged that the disputed action was financially induced, claiming that an undisclosed sum in foreign currency had been received to orchestrate and fuel a crisis against the National Youth Leader.

“These allegations, if true, constitute a grave betrayal of trust and a serious act of indiscipline within the party,” it stated.

It therefore demanded the immediate suspension of Adedeji as State Youth Leader, the prompt appointment of an Acting State Youth Leader pending a transparent process, and a full investigation into the alleged financial inducement and unauthorised vote.

The coalition urged APC youth structures in other states to rise in defence of internal democracy, discipline and the integrity of the party’s youth leadership.

“Those who seek to destabilise the party for personal or pecuniary gain must be held accountable.

“The Coalition of APC Youth Wings in Ondo State remains committed to the progress, unity and electoral success of the All Progressives Congress. We will continue to defend the party against all forms of internal sabotage,” it added.