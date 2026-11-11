Ondo APC women back Tinubu’s 2027 re-election

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising women across the state in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing the administration’s policy interventions in education, women’s empowerment and social welfare as reasons for its continued support.

The party also pledged sustained support for the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, urging party members and women across the state to remain united in advancing the development agenda of both administrations.

The APC State Woman Leader, Princess Iji Ayeola, made this known at a women stakeholders’ engagement and town hall meeting, themed “Ondo State Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0: From Reforms to Prosperity,” held at the Dr Olusegun Mimiko Entertainment Centre (The Dome), Akure.

The event, which also featured an empowerment programme for women, provided a platform to discuss the role of government policies in improving livelihoods, expanding opportunities for women and strengthening social welfare.

Ayeola said the engagement was aimed at bringing women from across the state together, empowering them economically and creating awareness about government interventions targeted at improving the welfare of citizens.

She described the initiative as part of the vision of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to promote women’s inclusion, economic participation and improved living conditions.

According to her, the Tinubu administration has demonstrated commitment to addressing critical social and economic challenges through interventions targeted at women, children, teachers, students and senior citizens.

She specifically highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as an important policy intervention designed to improve access to higher education and reduce the financial burden on students and their families.

The APC woman leader noted that sustained investment in education, social protection and economic empowerment remained essential to building an inclusive society where women and young people could contribute meaningfully to national development.

“We love the President because he has been making us happy. He has done so much for women and has also supported our children, teachers and the elderly. We are coming out to demonstrate our appreciation for his efforts,” she said.

Ayeola maintained that the contributions of women to community development and the political process made them important stakeholders in the implementation and sustainability of government policies.

She therefore called on APC women to take ownership of the Renewed Hope agenda by sensitising communities on government programmes, promoting participation in empowerment opportunities and supporting policies that improve the standard of living.

She also reaffirmed the women’s support for Governor Aiyedatiwa, urging party members to support his administration’s development efforts and maintain a united front.

The APC woman leader further encouraged women to embrace self-confidence, mutual support and unity, stressing that women must continue to pursue their aspirations and take advantage of available opportunities.

She urged them to remain prayerful and continue to pray for leaders at all levels, noting that responsible leadership, collective commitment and national unity were important to achieving sustainable development.