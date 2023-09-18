The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state on Monday, suspended the chairman of the party in Arigidi, Ward 1, in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state, Mr Olumide Awolumate, over an alleged assault on the state Commissioner for Woman Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Olubunmi Osadahun.

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, who disclosed the suspension of the ward Chairman, expressed disappointment over the action of Awolumate, describing it as an act capable of jeopardising the image of the state and the party.

Adetimehin expressed his bitterness over the alleged attack on the commissioner and stated that the party would sit on the matter for further actions.

He said, “We don’t tolerate indiscipline in our party. The erring chairman would be suspended for being involved in such a publicly embarrassing act.

” I have directed the party chairman in the local government to bring everybody to Akure today ( Monday), and we will deliberate, and appropriate sanction will be meted out where necessary. But the ward chairman would be suspended.”

According to him, “The party condemned in strong terms the crude behavior and unbelievable level indiscipline exhibited by one of its officers, Mr. Olumide Awolumate.

“We are still wondering what could have pushed him into exhibiting that degree of primitive affront on a highly placed party chieftain and serving Commissioner,” the party lamented.”

However, the party warned its executive members always to embrace civility and self-discipline. It is expedient to accord respect to party elders and constituted authorities.

However, the state government has frowned over the assault on Osadahun, describing the action of Awolumate as barbaric and an affront to the state government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state government and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who said, “Anywhere in the world, assault is a criminal offense. Assault on a government official on duty is not only criminal, it is an affront to the government, and it is a very serious charge.

“The state government condemns in unequivocal terms the assault and bodily injury inflicted on the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Adebunmi Osadahun, by a man said to be a politician from Iye Akoko, In the course of palliative distribution in Akoko North West local government.





“Investigation into the incident has begun, and the full weight of the law will be applied to the assailant if found guilty.

“We remind the public that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law prohibits all forms of violence against persons and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishments to offenders.

“There are better ways to seek remediation or express concerns where necessary. In the distribution of palliatives, we will continue to do our best to reach the most vulnerable in our communities, and we ask for your understanding and support. We urge Ondo State residents to be law-abiding at all times.

Also, the Deputy Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon Oluwatosin Ajirotutu, has joined in the public condemnation of the assault meted on the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Mrs Bunmi Osadahun by a ward Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ajirotutu, who condemned the attack on the Commissioner, described the beating of Osadahun as completely inexcusable and barbaric, saying she was taken aback that the ward Chairman, Olumide Awolumate, could condescend so low to perpetrate such action on a woman.

Ajirotutu, who stated this in a statement signed by her, said, “It is displeasing and barbaric to have viewed a video clip that surfaced and has caused pandemonium in the media space and Arigidi in Akoko Northwest of Ondo State following the directive of Ondo State Government on subsidy palliatives distribution across the state.

“It was gathered that the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. (Dr) Adebunmi Osadahun, who hailed from this area, was brutally attacked and assault was made by APC Ward 1 Chairman, Mr. Awolumate Olumide during the palliative distribution in Arigidi of Akoko Northwest Local Government.

“The action of Mr Awolumate Olumide on Hon Adebunmi Osadahun is condemned, and he should be arrested and made to face maximum disciplinary sanction by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police while the Attorney General of Ondo State should prosecute Mr. Olumide immediately.

“Assault on womenfolk should not be tolerated in any part of Ondo State and in the country. Women deserve our care in every situation because of their sensitive roles in society.

She, however, called for the arrest of Awolumate while the party leadership should not hesitate to sanction him over his barbaric action.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Asabi Abiodun, also condemned the attack on Osadahun and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Abiodun who ordered the transfer of the case from Oke Agbe to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Akure, to unravel and probe what led to the assault.

According to the Police boss, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the Commissioner who was in the Akoko area to see to the distribution of State palliatives was attacked by the assailant named Awolumate Olumide, while having a meeting with some of their Party members in the area.

It will be recalled that the embattled chairman was seen in a video engaging in a free-for-all with the commissioner, allegedly inflicting injuries on the woman commissioner during the distribution of palliatives in Arigidi Akoko on Sunday.

