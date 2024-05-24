The Senator representing Ondo South senatorial district and an aspirant in the recent Ondo APC primary election, Jimoh Ibrahim, was in Akure on Friday to honour the invitation of the leaders of the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Oba Olu Falae.

This is as a result of the internal crisis rocking the Ondo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the insistence of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim to pursue the legal tussle over the party’s primary election to a logical conclusion.

It was gathered that leaders of the foremost Yoruba group had invited Ibrahim to the home of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to wade into the imbroglio in the party, which arose over the primary election of APC.

It will be recalled that Ibrahim had dragged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa before the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, challenging the conduct and outcome of the election.

The Senator had asked the court to order another primary election for the party or delist the party from the ballot in the governorship election slated for November 16.

However, Fasoranti and Oba Olu Falae, are said to have appealed to Ibrahim to withdraw the case from the court and allow peace to reign in the party, by accepting the reconciliatory move by Aiyedatiwa.

But the Senator, who appreciated the two elders, told them that Governor Aiyedatiwa did not have a roadmap for true reconciliation, adding that the case should be decided at the court.

He maintained that there was no primary election of APC on the 20th of April and the results declared by Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state were not the true position of things.

According to a stakeholder, the meeting, which was attended by Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other prominent stakeholders in the state, seemed to have failed to achieve its aim as the senator did not promise Pa Fasoranti and others that he would back down on the legal tussle.

It would be recalled that the Governor Usman Ododo-led Governorship Primary Election Committee was alleged to have failed in the conduct of the APC primary election in the state.

Ibrahim had approached the Court with various evidence including True certified copies of reports of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials who monitored the primary election.