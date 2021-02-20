Ondo APC primary: Court dismisses Adojutelegan’s appeal, affirms Akeredolu’s candidacy

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Court dismisses Adojutelegan's appeal, Court remands 2 persons,Three siblings arraigned , Army lacks power, Court adjourns trial, Court okays FG's appointment, Man sentenced to death, Court awards N5m damages, Court dismisses malpractice charges, Court remands Housemaid, Three docked for kidnapping , Court strikes out suit against Minister, CBN's recent dealings, Reverend sisters in Ondo, Law Students, ASUU, FG, Court, Man sentenced to death, land grabbing Nurse, court, babies, , lagos, Court, china, coal mine, Court to rule on interlocutory injunction, Court slates Nov 16, Court remands two farmers, We have jurisdiction to hear case, reckless driving, death of pedestrian, court, homosexuality, court restrains Gwadabe, Security guard, James Vende, stealing, unlawful land seizure, Enugu court acquits two, labour strike, Laudering, Delta, NLC, Kwara, minimum wage, Inter-Ocean Oil, court, #EndSARS, Nigeria, arbitration cost, nude video, Security guard, fraud, court, Fraudster, court, fraud, Welder, abducting applicant, defrauding, bricklayer, stolen vehicle, pre-paid meter, ondo 2020, Ondo State Police Command, political thugs,court, alleged, cashier, allegedly, Court, Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, the new CAMA?, court, child abuse, Kaduna, Dr Olufunmilayo Ogusanya, false rape allegations, Twitter influencer, Court cautions EFCC, academic qualifications, marital property, Court, judge, allegedly stealing, 15 abortion, court, driver, tyres, Woman arraigned, Kogi court adjourns case, UK Court, FRN, contract award, FG, NPA INTEL, court, bauchi, correctional facility, National Assembly, kano councillors, #endsars, ekiti, NITEL land, forgery, remand, Ibadan North LG suit, ebonyi mining, Herbal seller selling newborn baby, Park Management System, police pension, Ondo pastor jailed two years, Fashola's impersonator, Osun judicial workers, Delta COVID-19 mobile courts, community service

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan against the victory of the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in the primary election of the party held on July 20, 2020, has been dismissed.

The Court unanimously held that the suit lacked merit and was thrown out by the three-member panel of the appellate court led by Theresa Orji-Abadua.

Ibrahim Adeyangtso, a member of the panel, Ibrahim Adeyangtso, who read the judgment, said after considering all the issues raised by the parties to the case, the appeal was found to be lacking in substance.

The three-member panel however, upheld the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which earlier dismissed the suit of being statute-barred.

It will be recalled that Justice Abang had on December 16 2020 upheld the emergence of Akeredolu as the flag bearer of APC in the governorship election held on the 10th October, 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Court dismisses Adojutelegan’s appeal  Court dismisses Adojutelegan’s appeal

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Court dismisses Adojutelegan’s appeal  Court dismisses Adojutelegan’s appeal

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

10 years after, NDLEA arrests drug baron in Lagos

Latest News

Drama as students, community youths rescue kidnapped teacher in Delta

Latest News

Bandits kill 3 as irate youths lynched accomplice in Kaduna

Latest News

NBA decries killing of pregnant member, calls on security agencies to fish out…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More