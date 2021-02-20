Ondo APC primary: Court dismisses Adojutelegan’s appeal, affirms Akeredolu’s candidacy

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan against the victory of the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in the primary election of the party held on July 20, 2020, has been dismissed.

The Court unanimously held that the suit lacked merit and was thrown out by the three-member panel of the appellate court led by Theresa Orji-Abadua.

Ibrahim Adeyangtso, a member of the panel, Ibrahim Adeyangtso, who read the judgment, said after considering all the issues raised by the parties to the case, the appeal was found to be lacking in substance.

The three-member panel however, upheld the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which earlier dismissed the suit of being statute-barred.

It will be recalled that Justice Abang had on December 16 2020 upheld the emergence of Akeredolu as the flag bearer of APC in the governorship election held on the 10th October, 2020.

