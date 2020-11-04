Ondo APC leaders visit Akeredolu, pledge to sustain party unity

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state have condemned the wanton destruction of public and private property by hoodlums in the state during the #EndSARS protest.

The leaders who made this known during a visit to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said though the constitution of the country recognised the right of citizens to table their grievances by way of peaceful protests but noted that the destruction witnessed during the protest had rubbished the cause of genuine #EndSARS peaceful protesters.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders who were governorship aspirants that participated in the July 20th, 2020 governorship primary elections of the APC in the state, Chief Olusola Oke, said: “Given the state of our economy, it’s unacceptable for anyone to have destroyed assets.

“While empathizing with the government and people of the state, we condemned this in strong terms.

Congratulating Akeredolu on his victory in the just concluded governorship election, the leaders promised to join hands with Akeredolu to ensure unprecedented development in the state while they vowed to continue to sustain the prevailing unity in the state chapter of the party and make it stronger for future elections.

The leaders commended Akeredolu for laying a solid foundation for the new Ondo state, saying Ondo state would be second to none within the next couple of years.

The leaders also pledged to continue to support Governor Akeredolu led administration for the benefit of the people of the state.

”We were told that our victory is being challenged, we see it as our collective victory. We will not watch anyone turn around the fortune of the people. The people of Ondo state need you for another four years.” Oke said.

Oke assured that the leaders of the party will stand firmly with the governor and ensure that the resounding victory of the party is translated into the benefits of the people.

While assuring that the unity in the party would be sustained, Oke said Akeredolu has laid a solid foundation to transform the state from a civil service society to an industrialized state.

He urged the governor to continue to provide good leadership, saying this is responsible for the unity being experienced in the party.

Responding, Akeredolu commended the aspirants for their show of solidarity, saying their unprecedented support accounted and responsible for the party’s victory at the October 10, governorship election.

He, however, described the wanton destruction that trailed the #EndSARS protest as worrisome.

Some of the leaders include Chief Olusola Oke, Ambassador Sola Iji, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, Prince Jimi Odimayo, Chief Olayide Adelami and Hon. Akinsehinwa Apata.