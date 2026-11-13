Ondo APC declares unity, vows to deliver Tinubu, candidates in 2027

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its readiness for the 2027 general elections, assuring that its ongoing reconciliation efforts are aimed at bringing all aggrieved members and political tendencies together ahead of the polls.

The party expressed confidence that the renewed efforts to strengthen internal unity would consolidate its structures and enhance its preparedness for the elections, with a commitment to mobilising support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates.

The party also said there was no basis for the reported rivalry among its leaders, insisting that the unity being built under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa would strengthen its political structure and enhance its chances at the polls.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the party at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Akure, the state chairman, Hon. Babatunde Kolawole, dismissed suggestions of internal divisions, saying members should see themselves as belonging to one political family rather than competing interests.

Kolawole argued that there was no reason for political rivalry among party leaders, particularly as there would be no governorship election in the state in 2027, while President Tinubu had already emerged as the party’s sole presidential candidate.

He said the party leadership was addressing all concerns and would ensure that every member remained relevant in the collective effort to strengthen the APC ahead of the general elections.

“Therefore, there is no rivalry. There is no cause for alarm. I can assure you we are on top of it and everything will be okay,” he said.

The chairman expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, the APC National Chairman and other national leaders for their support, particularly the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, whom he commended for his contributions to the party’s success.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Ondo State APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, said the party’s reconciliation efforts were yielding positive results, stressing that no leader or member had been excluded from the process.

Olabimtan disclosed that the reconciliation committee established after the party congress had reached out to party organs, interest groups and individual leaders, including those residing outside the state.

He said the committee had visited Abuja to engage some party leaders and had also contacted others in Lagos and different parts of the country as part of efforts to resolve disagreements and rebuild confidence among members.

He cited the participation of previously estranged leaders, including Wale Akinterinwa and Princess Oladunni Odu, at the recent presidential campaign rally in the state as evidence that the reconciliation process was making progress.

According to him, Aiyedatiwa had also made the unification of all tendencies within the party a major priority since assuming leadership, adding that the emergence of Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate should provide a common platform for members to set aside their differences.

He said “Nobody is left out. All we need to do is to ensure that we put more effort into strengthening the existing unity that we are all enjoying in the party today.

“So, there is no cause for alarm. As we make progress, you will also see that our efforts, the efforts of the governor, the party and its leaders are indeed yielding fruits to ensure that everybody is brought on board,”

Olabimtan expressed confidence that the renewed unity would translate into electoral gains for the APC, saying the party was working towards delivering Tinubu, its senatorial candidates, members of the House of Representatives and candidates for the state and national assemblies.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Seun Osamaye, said women across Ondo State were prepared to mobilise massive support for Tinubu’s re-election, declaring that a united party and coordinated grassroots mobilisation would be crucial to achieving the one million votes target.

Osamaye attributed the anticipated support to what she described as unprecedented interventions by the Tinubu administration and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in women’s economic empowerment, education, social inclusion and social protection for vulnerable groups.

She disclosed that Ondo State had benefited from more than 20 interventions under the Renewed Hope initiatives, including the distribution of 10,000 professional kits to nurses and professional healthcare assistants, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), programmes promoting youth participation in agribusiness and the Every Home Garden initiative.

The commissioner added that thousands of women had also benefited from economic empowerment programmes under the Renewed Hope Initiative, noting that the interventions had provided opportunities for women to access government support without having to lobby or depend on influential individuals.

“For the first time, government is not for the privileged few. Many women now benefit without having to beg or lobby,” she said.

She expressed optimism that the programmes would translate into massive votes for Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 election, predicting an unprecedented electoral performance for the President in the state.

Osamaye also dismissed suggestions of strained relationships among APC leaders, describing Princess Oladunni Odu, the state’s first female Secretary to the State Government, as a respected leader with whom she maintained a cordial relationship.

Referring to their public embrace at the recent presidential campaign rally, she said their relationship remained cordial and that both leaders were working together for the success of the party.

She further described Governor Aiyedatiwa as the undisputed leader of the APC in Ondo State, saying he enjoyed the support and confidence of party members.

Similarly, APC chieftain Chief Olusola Oke expressed confidence that Ondo State would witness peaceful elections in 2027, dismissing concerns about the increasing reports of political thuggery in some parts of the country.

Oke maintained that the situation in Ondo was different, insisting that no opposition member or political party had been attacked by political thugs in the state.

He commended the media for its vigilance and professionalism in monitoring political developments, saying discussions surrounding the recent presidential campaign rally should also be viewed within the broader context of the country’s political atmosphere.

While acknowledging reports of political violence in other parts of the country, Oke attributed such incidents to opposition to the Federal Government’s reforms and alleged attempts by some individuals to undermine the electoral process.

He, however, expressed confidence that security agencies would deal with anyone seeking to disrupt the peace, while commending Governor Aiyedatiwa, as the state’s Chief Security Officer, for maintaining security.

Oke said disagreements and political tensions were inevitable in a diverse society such as Nigeria but warned against allowing isolated security incidents to undermine the peaceful atmosphere required for credible elections.

“At the end of the day, we are going to have the most peaceful election,” he assured.