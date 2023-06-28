A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Stephen Adeyeri, has praised the Olubaka of Oka-Akoko, Oba (Dr) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a statement released in Akure and signed by Adeyeri, he described the octogenarian monarch as a symbol of royalty, objectivity, astuteness, wisdom, and a custodian of the traditional institution.

The APC chieftain commended the monarch for his notable achievements, attributing them to his magnanimity and the cooperation of his amiable subjects.

“Your Royal Highness, on this momentous occasion of your 80th birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to you. It is with immense joy and reverence that we celebrate your remarkable journey as our esteemed traditional ruler.

“Throughout the years, you have guided our community with wisdom, grace, and unwavering dedication. Your leadership has been a shining beacon, inspiring us to embrace our heritage, preserve our cultural values, and strive for progress. Under your benevolent reign, our community has flourished, and we are grateful for the indelible impact you have made on our lives.

“As we gather to honour your milestone birthday, let us reflect upon the countless achievements and milestones you have accomplished. Your visionary initiatives, compassionate spirit, and tireless commitment to the well-being of our people have left an indelible mark on our hearts. Your wisdom and guidance have paved the way for a brighter future, instilling hope and inspiration in the hearts of generations to come.

“May this auspicious occasion be a reflection of the deep respect and admiration we hold for you. Your leadership has not only shaped the destiny of our community but has also left an indelible imprint on our souls. Your dedication, integrity, and humility serve as an inspiration to us all.

“On this special day, I join the entire Oka Kingdom in expressing our deepest gratitude for your profound contributions. May your 80th birthday be filled with joy, good health, and the warmth of loved ones. As you embark on the next chapter of your life, may it be filled with happiness, fulfilment, and continued blessings.

“Once again, congratulations on this remarkable milestone. You are an embodiment of wisdom, strength, and grace, and we are truly honoured to be a part of your kingdom.”

