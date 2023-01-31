Ondo APC chieftain, Adeyeri, defects to Labour party

Ahead of the 2023 general election, an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Isua-Akoko in the Akoko South West/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Stephen Adeyeri, and his supporters defected from the party to Labour Party.

Speaking on his defection, Adeyeri said the action was borne out of his conviction that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has shown enough reasons on how he can move Nigeria forward.

He said Obi deserves all the necessary support to enable him win the 2023 general elections and return Nigerian to its former envious position in the committee of nations.

Adeyeri said he decided to pitch his tent with his supporters to work towards the actualization of the presidential ambition of Peter Obi.

According to him, Nigeria requires great financial engineer like Obi to enable the country resolve the multifaceted economic challenges bedevilling its sustainable development.

Adeyeri however, said that the LP standard-bearer is a competent hand to change the ugly trend and provide solution to the myriad of challenges ranging from fuel scarcity, dearth of electricity, hunger and host of others challenges confronting the common man.

He expressed optimism that Obi will bring back a new Nigeria where every citizen would be proud to belong, saying a new Nigeria is possible under the LP presidential candidate if elected in the February 25 presidential election in the country.

He, however charged the people of the state to cease the opportunity of the extension of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection to obtain their cards, saying use your PVC as a tool to oust bad leadership.

Welcoming the defectors, the State Secretary of LP, Mr. Abiodun Agbaje, welcomed the defectors into the party, charging them to join hands with others to ensure the LP and its candidate emerge victorious in the February 25 Presidential election.

He urged them to embark on house to house campaign in all the local government areas of the state, saying LP remains a party to beat in the election.





He noted that the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, performed creditably well when he governed the sunshine state under the platform of Labour Party from 2009-2014, hence Labour Party must be voted based on antecedents.

He said, “Labour Party is the only fast growing party in Nigeria, we can see how people are trooping to join the Obi’s movement.

“When Mimiko was Governor, can you compare his performance with that of the present administration that has failed to meet the expectations of the people?

“People are tired of the present situation, My friend, Hon. Adeyeri has said it all, residents are suffering, no fuel, steep price of food items among others are bedeviling everybody, even the APC members are lamenting the ostentatious hardship.

One of the defectors and a strong pillar of APC in Isua, who simply identified himself as Imoru, said his decision to join LP remains the best ever as Obi remains the best in the forthcoming election

He said that Nigerians have tried both APC and PDP, and they have failed, saying now is the time to install credible and responsible leaders like Peter Obi and Adeyeri.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE