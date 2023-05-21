A group, Sunshine Movement has berated the Ondo All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin over his poor way of handling party affairs and gross incompetence.

In a statement by the Chairman of the group, Adewole Ifedayo said Adetimehin has lost all sense of modicum to still function as the state chairman of the party.

“He has hijacked the whole party machinery and turned it into his personal business. He sits in his comfort zone with few renegades within the party to make decisions for us”

“It has got to a point where we couldn’t take it anymore,” he said. We have passed a vote of no confidence on Adetimehin over his high- handedness”

‘Adetimehin has placed selfish, group and sectional interests over and above the general interests of the party.

Ifedayo added that the party performed well at the last general election due to the affection the party members have for the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

“Adetimehin and his cohorts have messed up the fortunes of the party with their greed. He has been reduced to a mere tax collector who gives party tickets to highest bidder . He has jettisoned meritocracy and now celebrates mediocrity”

“The resilience of party members won the election for our President Elect”

“The State Chairman is not a democrat going by his actions and we say he is not a fit and proper person to head a big party like the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The All Progressives Congress under his watch has been hopelessly mismanaged. Members of the party are unjustly treated and not fairly rewarded.

